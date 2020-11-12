WTB Announces All-New Carbon CZR and E-Ready HTZ Rims

Nov 12, 2020
by Wilderness Trail Bikes  

PRESS RELEASE: WTB

What is happening!? 2020 has been a tough year, to say the least. With everything spiraling into continual chaos, it seems appropriate to introduce something to help improve the control and dependability in your life. Something you can always rely on, regardless of your riding persuasion. WTB’s flagship CZR carbon rims outperform the competition and do so at a more affordable price, while bomber HTZ alloy rims are proudly overbuilt to endure the unforgiving life of an e-bike rim.

The all-new CZR carbon rims provide unbeatable strength while also coming in lighter than the competition. Reinforced spoke beds, proven 4D angled spoke hole drilling and an asymmetrical design provide all the necessary ingredients for an incredibly durable carbon rim. Add in the Solid Strip integration of our TCS 2.0 system and you now have a system that is not only easier to set up tubeless, but also nearly impervious to losing pressure in the event of a broken spoke. CZR is available in two internal widths - 23mm for the gravel-centric and 30mm for the mountain-focused. The lightweight CZR i23 is available in 24-hole or 28-hole configurations and weigh 331g and 345g, respectively, while the enduro-ready CZR i30 is available in 28-hole or 32-hole configurations and weigh in under the competition at 472g and 484g.


“Throughout the process of ride testing, we went through hundreds of rims, dozens of layups, three rounds of rider testing and a complete mold re-design before we were satisfied with the results,” explains Evan Smith, WTB’s principal engineer. “Once we reached an ideal strength-to-weight ratio, we then tested it until we were certain it couldn’t be better. In this case, we’ve be riding the final design for nearly a year. Since we began testing the final iteration of the CZR, not a single tester has broken a rim. Seemingly unbreakable while remaining lighter than the competition…we’ll take it.”

We realize you likely want more than a guarantee we couldn’t break them, so we sent them to an unbiased third-party lab to conduct destructive testing against what we considered to be the best carbon rims available at the time. In other words, the carbon rims we’d ride if we didn’t have sweet rims ourselves. When compared to the competition, tests proved our CZR carbon rims to be laterally stiffer and more impact resistant while also coming in at a lighter weight. To be precise, our CZR i23 rims proved to be 38% more impact resistant than their direct competition while our CZR i30 rims were 10% more impact resistant. Why are we trying to convince you that these rims are tougher than 2020? Because that’s what is most important when you’re paying a premium price for top-tier performance. Luckily, even our premium price is lower than the competition, with all CZR carbon rims carrying an MSRP of $569.95.


We understand things happen, which is why every CZR carbon rim comes with a limited lifetime warranty as well as a no-questions-asked crash replacement policy. Ride with confidence knowing that if you break a rim, you’ll receive 50% off the MSRP of its replacement.

Regardless of their benefits, carbon rims may not be the best option for every rider. E-bikers specifically, where additional descents atop a heavier bike can drastically increase the wear and tear on a bike’s components. The new HTZ aluminum rims are designed for a subset of riders who simply want an affordable rim that can withstand anything and everything on the trail.

HTZ rims boast an increased wall thickness of 25-30% over our KOM Tough enduro rims in order to ensure they’re capable of withstanding the additional forces of a modern e-bike. Asymmetrically offset spoke holes help equalize the spoke tension of a wheel build, while the symmetrical outer profile distributes impact forces throughout the entire rim rather than absorbing them by one side more than the other. HTZ rims are available in i23, i25 or i27 widths at an MSRP of $94.95 while i30 and i35 widths are available for $99.95.

CZR and HTZ rims are currently available from our US warehouse and will also be available in Europe by the end of the month.


More information: wtb.com

54 Comments

  • 29 2
 WTB, I love a lot of your stuff. But that asking price is 20% more than We Are One who is producing carbon rims in North America and has a better warranty.
  • 10 1
 Not to mention you pay 50% of MSRP if you break one...
  • 5 1
 @rickybobby18: that was the better warranty for We Are One I was referring to.
  • 5 1
 @adrennan: cool, I'm also thinking of Reserve rims where you don't pay anything if you crack it. I have buddies who've cracked 2-3 reserve rims and get a free, quick replacement every time.
  • 2 0
 We Are One has the same policy.

I haven't heard of many cracked we are one rims. I ran over a nail and it smacked the rim a few times (throguh the tire), put some super glue on it (that was the recommendation I was given, not exactly what any company would cover under free replacement warranty) and I have hammered on that rim since at bike parks and such and it lives on.
  • 23 8
 If E-bikes are no different than non-ebikes why are so many MFG's coming out with more durable components? - Asking for a friend who was told E-bikes are the same as regular bikes since you still need to pedal them...
  • 4 6
 Hmm.... let's see... where do I start? Oh screw it, not like any measure of reasoned discourse is going to transpire with this one. As you were.
  • 2 2
 No in is saying they are the same. They can ride on the same trails as you, but they are no where near the same.
  • 7 6
 @Chuckolicious: yeah, where do you start?

OP makes a good point. Everyone is saying e-bikes are just normal bikes with some assist, that they don't harm the trails, that they don't give a huge advantage, that they just level the field. But why would they need extra burly components in that case? If they don't put significantly more power through the bike into the trail, then normal parts should be fine, but the industry is telling us that both sides are true, which makes no sense.

I've even heard that some trails are being changed to better suit e-bikes since people tend to dive hard into corners without regard for exit speed because they can power out. Except those beat up and changed corners then suck for riders without motors, who need to carry speed through the whole corner.
  • 4 4
 @dustyduke22: umm, the whole industry is telling us they're basically the same. "It's not cheating, it's just range extending", "it doesn't damage the trails, they just need stronger components because... reasons", etc, etc.
  • 12 0
 @just6979: Again, no one is saying that. You are choosing to construe that in your own mind.

Its simple physics. The heavier a bike or rider, the stronger components are needed. Its not hard to understand.
  • 4 0
 @just6979: Interestingly, trail organizations that actually do stuff like take care of trails have come to the same conclusion. Tahoe area is one example. Sure, physics states that the heavier and/or faster bike will cause "more" damage, but then you should be advocating for a total rider weight limit regardless of bike. I'm 150lbs, care to figure the math on how much more damage a 200lbs rider does over me? How about the various levels of gear already being offered? I can get away with XC rims for the nastiest back country rock gardens. So why make heavier rims for anyone? Why make Zebs and 38s? I mean, the silliness in your argument is pretty thick.

And nobody is saying they are normal bikes. Nobody. Total straw man nonsense. Find me one example of someone claiming a Levo or similar is the same, in the ways in which you are suggesting. Now, a Levo SL, that's way more analogous to a "normal" bike. And it doesn't need more burly components. Unless you are a 200lb rider, in which case you might want to upgrade some stuff. You have an issue with the SL or similar offerings?

And as for what you've "heard", please cite an example as I did above. I'm totally open to new info, but I need actual info, not just what you've "heard". Thanks!
  • 4 0
 @just6979: Uh... care to cite an example? Love to see one.
  • 3 0
 @dustyduke22: That's the rule of the day, though. Substitute your own emotional position for reality with reckless abandon. Get with the times!
  • 2 0
 @dustyduke22: but why 80kg guy on 23kg bike needs beefier parts than 90kg guy on normal 13kg bike?
:P
  • 5 0
 @just6979: You're talking about two different things. One is "riding the same trails" and "still getting a workout" and you're talking about cheating with regards to fitness; the other is engineering and componentry. An e-bike is a different kind of bike that requires different type of componentry. Why would you put the same wheels on a 40lb 150mm bike as you would on a 25lb 100mm bike? Wouldn't you want something beefier? The same way you have DH or Enduro-specific components and XC components. I don't think you're going to see Nino running an 800mm wide 250g aluminum Diety handlebar next season.
  • 3 0
 @yupstate: You and your logic and reason. Be gone, these folks have no use for you and your facts!
  • 4 0
 @just6979: Jesus Christ I’m not a huge ebike supporter, but wtf are you saying?

I’m 170lbs and my buddy I ride w is 200....Should he not be allowed to ride the same trails because he’s destroying them?

God forbid he rides MORE agggresicely than me....the horror!
  • 1 0
 @nvranka: Just give in. It's where our culture has ended up. Pick a tribe, choose outrage, eschew facts/reason/logic in favor of emotion. And never ever ever look back. Oh yea, and lie, always lie, whenever anything challenges your position.
  • 1 0
 @Chuckolicious: this has been my argument as well. a lighter rider on an ebike can weigh significantly less than a heavy rider on an analog bike. additionally, in a sprinting contest, i can keep up with my ebike friends (for a short duration of course) even when they are in turbo mode. that would suggest that the amount of power i am putting into the trail is fairly comparable and the 'damage' argument doesn't really hold up, at least in these simple terms. if i had to guess, 1 heavy rider on an analog bike would do just as much 'damage' to the trail as a lighter rider on an ebike, at least in simplistic terms.

if you want to ride an ebike and the trails in your area allow it, go for it. if you hate them and don't want them on the trails you ride, you can have that opinion as well. i happen to like that some of my riding partners can now do longer rides with me that otherwise would simply not be possible for them. it also means i don't need to wait around as long because they can go faster. finally, when we do get to the top of a long climb and it is time for the descent, they aren't bouncing off their max heart rate. that means when they point it down the hill they get to enjoy it more, and more importantly, they can ride safer because they aren't experiencing so much fatigue.

one final note - ebikes do create a lot of torque at the hub and i know that my ebike friends have ruined several 'standard' hubs that work just fine for normal riding. as a result, they just opt for more rugged steel hubs and now it is a non-issue.
  • 1 0
 They are heavier ( for the time being) and you can smash 2-3x as many descents in the same amount of time as a regular bike. Wouldn’t you go for the most durable and burly components of weight wasn’t an issue?
  • 16 7
 have no idea why people are buying carbon rims. The cost vs. improvement is just not there for me. not to mention, I can lace a rim in 30 minutes at home on my truing stand. So i can ride alloy rims without tire inserts. all my friends who run carbon rims ride with tire inserts to protect their investment, their wheelset ends up being comparable in weight to mine... what was the benefit? I am really not sure. "stiffer wheels".... BS
  • 2 1
 I think it depends on the insert. I ride Vittoria Airliners, not really for the protection, but for the feel. These things provide a measure of high frequency small bump damping that is pretty amazing. Basically, it's like two stage, first being the air in your tire, second being the pool noodle. Awesome side benefit: run flat. Finally got to use it the other day at the park, flatted off a drop near the top of the mountain. Got to carefully ride down the access road without issue.
  • 2 0
 flat spots on aluminum rims are frustrating. if I can get seasons out of a carbon rim, its totally worth it. Very few people actually want to lace their own rims.
  • 1 0
 @Chuckolicious: I thought for a brief second that you could ride it normally completely flat. When a company figures out how to run airless tires I can die happy.
  • 1 0
 @T4THH: Eh, it's still wiggly. Straight-line you could go at a good clip, but feels more like riding in slush. Corners are still sketch and I'd worry about losing the bead entirely.
  • 3 0
 I somehow doubt that you can detention a wheel, lace hub+spokes onto another rim, and tension it properly in 30 minutes. Of yeah add removing and remounting a tubeless tire and taping a rim to that.
  • 10 0
 The upside of ebikes - burlier components that can handle a full season of bike park.
  • 1 0
 Tru dat
  • 4 0
 Lol what a shit warranty. Good luck selling these when you can get we are one, nobl, Santa Cruz, enve AM30s, etc... list of wheels with better prices and far better warranties is endless
  • 2 0
 The WTBi28 were the worst rims i ever laced into a wheelset. They were bent in all directions right out from the box. I never will touch any of theyr rims anymore. DT all the way.
  • 1 0
 Yeah but will we be able to mount WTB tires on them without lots of cursing and tire levers, and will they inflate without needing to drill the rims for Schrader? Cuz that's been my experience with WTB tire/rim combos
  • 3 0
 4D drilling! They solved time travel, someone tell Tony Stark!
  • 2 0
 4D..... so adding time as a dimension? Sounds nerdy, I'm in!
  • 1 0
 It's like baking.
  • 1 0
 Curious how compliant these are, article reads they are stiff as heck. Definitely not what I’m looking for in a wheel...
  • 1 0
 Always enjoy seeing new products come out! However these aren't super light compared to the competition as they keep saying.
  • 1 0
 Madd folks gonna start putting e-bike components on "Reg Bikes," I mean, actual bikes.
  • 2 1
 are they gonna break/dent as easily as their alu rims?
  • 1 0
 Only if you're a downhill bro wit no XC skills.
  • 1 0
 What do CZR and HTZ stand for?
  • 4 0
 Members of Wu-Tang Clan.
  • 8 8
 I thought I could opt out of these E-bike articles and eye sores..
  • 7 3
 You can....simply close your browser and no longer type pinkbike.com
  • 1 5
flag CantClimb (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @onemind123: There is a setting in profile to opt out. Mine is set. Getting this garbage in my feed anyway.
  • 4 0
 @CantClimb: it's a rim, nothing electric about it other than an e in the name
  • 8 0
 @Dallasdownunder: *checks to make sure these aren't electric rims*

yep, can confirm, these are not electric rims
  • 5 1
 @CantClimb: Dude, why so delicate? I mean, seriously? This is an article about friggin rims, one just happens to be rated for E-Bikes, which also means great for a regular park bike too. I just can't figure people like you out. Tell me, what other subjects, products, ideas, are you so delicate about? I really am fascinated.
  • 2 0
 @Chuckolicious: probably climbing
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18: Bwahahaha! Well played. :-D
  • 1 4
 @Chuckolicious: then just call them DH rims, or shuttle rims, or park rims.

Calling them e-specific is still stupid, and undermines the argument that e-bikes don't cause more trail wear\damage: if you need a stronger rim on an e-bike, that kinda proves that e-bikes do have an extra impact on the trail that those rims are rolling on.
  • 1 0
 @just6979: Dude, nobody is saying, anywhere, that a heavier bike or a bike that puts down more power does no more "damage" than a lighter weaker bike. Nobody. And an E-bike is not necessarily a DH bike, so why the frack would they do that? Hopefully you're not in marketing, I'd worry for the company you work for if you were. So I'm waiting for your call to set total rider weight limits, regardless of ride. A 200lb rider on a 35lb enduro rig is causing terrible damage compare to my 150lb self on my 29lb all mountain rig. I say ban that fat bastard! Teh trailz! Gotta save teh trailz!
  • 1 0
 @onemind123: hahahaha
  • 1 2
 Next

Post a Comment



