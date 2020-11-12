WTB Announces All-New Carbon CZR and E-Ready HTZ Rims

PRESS RELEASE: WTB
What is happening!? 2020 has been a tough year, to say the least. With everything spiraling into continual chaos, it seems appropriate to introduce something to help improve the control and dependability in your life. Something you can always rely on, regardless of your riding persuasion. WTB’s flagship CZR carbon rims outperform the competition and do so at a more affordable price, while bomber HTZ alloy rims are proudly overbuilt to endure the unforgiving life of an e-bike rim.
The all-new CZR carbon rims provide unbeatable strength while also coming in lighter than the competition. Reinforced spoke beds, proven 4D angled spoke hole drilling and an asymmetrical design provide all the necessary ingredients for an incredibly durable carbon rim. Add in the Solid Strip integration of our TCS 2.0 system and you now have a system that is not only easier to set up tubeless, but also nearly impervious to losing pressure in the event of a broken spoke. CZR is available in two internal widths - 23mm for the gravel-centric and 30mm for the mountain-focused. The lightweight CZR i23 is available in 24-hole or 28-hole configurations and weigh 331g and 345g, respectively, while the enduro-ready CZR i30 is available in 28-hole or 32-hole configurations and weigh in under the competition at 472g and 484g.
“Throughout the process of ride testing, we went through hundreds of rims, dozens of layups, three rounds of rider testing and a complete mold re-design before we were satisfied with the results,” explains Evan Smith, WTB’s principal engineer. “Once we reached an ideal strength-to-weight ratio, we then tested it until we were certain it couldn’t be better. In this case, we’ve be riding the final design for nearly a year. Since we began testing the final iteration of the CZR, not a single tester has broken a rim. Seemingly unbreakable while remaining lighter than the competition…we’ll take it.”
We realize you likely want more than a guarantee we couldn’t break them, so we sent them to an unbiased third-party lab to conduct destructive testing against what we considered to be the best carbon rims available at the time. In other words, the carbon rims we’d ride if we didn’t have sweet rims ourselves. When compared to the competition, tests proved our CZR carbon rims to be laterally stiffer and more impact resistant while also coming in at a lighter weight. To be precise, our CZR i23 rims proved to be 38% more impact resistant than their direct competition while our CZR i30 rims were 10% more impact resistant. Why are we trying to convince you that these rims are tougher than 2020? Because that’s what is most important when you’re paying a premium price for top-tier performance. Luckily, even our premium price is lower than the competition, with all CZR carbon rims carrying an MSRP of $569.95.
We understand things happen, which is why every CZR carbon rim comes with a limited lifetime warranty as well as a no-questions-asked crash replacement policy. Ride with confidence knowing that if you break a rim, you’ll receive 50% off the MSRP of its replacement.
Regardless of their benefits, carbon rims may not be the best option for every rider. E-bikers specifically, where additional descents atop a heavier bike can drastically increase the wear and tear on a bike’s components. The new HTZ aluminum rims are designed for a subset of riders who simply want an affordable rim that can withstand anything and everything on the trail.
HTZ rims boast an increased wall thickness of 25-30% over our KOM Tough enduro rims in order to ensure they’re capable of withstanding the additional forces of a modern e-bike. Asymmetrically offset spoke holes help equalize the spoke tension of a wheel build, while the symmetrical outer profile distributes impact forces throughout the entire rim rather than absorbing them by one side more than the other. HTZ rims are available in i23, i25 or i27 widths at an MSRP of $94.95 while i30 and i35 widths are available for $99.95.
CZR and HTZ rims are currently available from our US warehouse and will also be available in Europe by the end of the month.
I haven't heard of many cracked we are one rims. I ran over a nail and it smacked the rim a few times (throguh the tire), put some super glue on it (that was the recommendation I was given, not exactly what any company would cover under free replacement warranty) and I have hammered on that rim since at bike parks and such and it lives on.
OP makes a good point. Everyone is saying e-bikes are just normal bikes with some assist, that they don't harm the trails, that they don't give a huge advantage, that they just level the field. But why would they need extra burly components in that case? If they don't put significantly more power through the bike into the trail, then normal parts should be fine, but the industry is telling us that both sides are true, which makes no sense.
I've even heard that some trails are being changed to better suit e-bikes since people tend to dive hard into corners without regard for exit speed because they can power out. Except those beat up and changed corners then suck for riders without motors, who need to carry speed through the whole corner.
Its simple physics. The heavier a bike or rider, the stronger components are needed. Its not hard to understand.
And nobody is saying they are normal bikes. Nobody. Total straw man nonsense. Find me one example of someone claiming a Levo or similar is the same, in the ways in which you are suggesting. Now, a Levo SL, that's way more analogous to a "normal" bike. And it doesn't need more burly components. Unless you are a 200lb rider, in which case you might want to upgrade some stuff. You have an issue with the SL or similar offerings?
And as for what you've "heard", please cite an example as I did above. I'm totally open to new info, but I need actual info, not just what you've "heard". Thanks!
I’m 170lbs and my buddy I ride w is 200....Should he not be allowed to ride the same trails because he’s destroying them?
God forbid he rides MORE agggresicely than me....the horror!
if you want to ride an ebike and the trails in your area allow it, go for it. if you hate them and don't want them on the trails you ride, you can have that opinion as well. i happen to like that some of my riding partners can now do longer rides with me that otherwise would simply not be possible for them. it also means i don't need to wait around as long because they can go faster. finally, when we do get to the top of a long climb and it is time for the descent, they aren't bouncing off their max heart rate. that means when they point it down the hill they get to enjoy it more, and more importantly, they can ride safer because they aren't experiencing so much fatigue.
one final note - ebikes do create a lot of torque at the hub and i know that my ebike friends have ruined several 'standard' hubs that work just fine for normal riding. as a result, they just opt for more rugged steel hubs and now it is a non-issue.
yep, can confirm, these are not electric rims
Calling them e-specific is still stupid, and undermines the argument that e-bikes don't cause more trail wear\damage: if you need a stronger rim on an e-bike, that kinda proves that e-bikes do have an extra impact on the trail that those rims are rolling on.
