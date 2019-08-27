Wyn Masters and Bernard Kerr to Race E-MTB World Championships

Aug 27, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Wyn Masters Rides Leogang Up and Down

A number of high profile downhill riders, including Wyn Masters and Bernard Kerr, will be trying their hand at ebike racing at the inaugural ebike World Championships in Mont Sainte Anne tomorrow.

Why? Well, why not? Wyn is selected for the New Zealand squad for downhill and Bernard will be on-site with the Pivot team he manages. Both riders have previously been positive about ebikes and Wyn even made an edit on one.


The ebike race takes place on Wednesday and will be a 1.5-2 hour race on a 5.6km course so it shouldn't give the riders too much worry about recovering before the downhill race on Sunday. Plus, with ebike racing still in its infancy and a mixed bag of riders in attendance, the competition should be wide open. Whatever happens, a few stoppies or wheelies will make the race a whole lot better than the FIM's recent attempt.

Other Notable Riders

There's a whole host of familiar faces joining in the race, here are some others you may have heard of:

- Kenta Gallagher
- Jaroslav Kulhavy
- Marco Fontana
- Andreas Hestler
- Christoph Sauser
- Julien Absalon
- Anneke Beerten

The full entry list is below:



Regions in Article
Mont-Sainte-Anne DH Park

Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Bernard Kerr Wyn Masters World Championships 2019


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Yes! Who else could possibly do this! Eddie for the Wyn!

Post a Comment



