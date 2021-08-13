Wyn Masters, Bernard Kerr, Raphael Gutierrez & Goncalo Bandeira All Injured - Maribor World Cup DH 2021

#WynTV duty now. Well everything looked so good..kit bike everything was looking dialed thanks to @gtfactoryracing but then Friday the 13th just bit me real good, a mechanical failure completely out of my control lead to a big crash and a 5th metacarpal fracture, at least my hospital crew was a good one @goncaloccb @rafaelgutierrez6 @finniles @bernard_kerr always make the best from even the worst times! Hoping @lorikid27 and anyone else that went down today is doing alright! Guess I’m just onduty now. — Wyn Masters

The brutal, dry Maribor track got a few more with Wyn Masters, Bernard Kerr, Raphael Gutierrez, and Goncalo Bandeira all injured at the hospital in Maribor.Wyn posted a photo online showing himself in the hospital sitting between Raphael Gutierrez, whose arm was in a sling with what looked like a shoulder injury, and Goncalo Bandeira, whose wrist was wrapped and who later shared a photo of himself with a cast on his forearm. Wyn said he broke his fifth metacarpal. Wyn also shared a clip on his Instagram story of Bernard Kerr, whose forearm was in a cast, and he briefly mentioned that he hopes Loris Revelli is doing all right, leading us to believe that Revelli may also be injured. Judging from the post, Finn Iles was also at the hospital, but we sincerely hope he was just there to offer moral support.We'll keep you updated when we learn whether Finn Iles and Loris Revelli are injured and which riders actuallyable to race this weekend. We wish these riders all the best as they recover.