Wyn Masters, Bernard Kerr, Raphael Gutierrez & Goncalo Bandeira All Injured - Maribor World Cup DH 2021

Aug 13, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

The brutal, dry Maribor track got a few more with Wyn Masters, Bernard Kerr, Raphael Gutierrez, and Goncalo Bandeira all injured at the hospital in Maribor.

Wyn posted a photo online showing himself in the hospital sitting between Raphael Gutierrez, whose arm was in a sling with what looked like a shoulder injury, and Goncalo Bandeira, whose wrist was wrapped and who later shared a photo of himself with a cast on his forearm. Wyn said he broke his fifth metacarpal. Wyn also shared a clip on his Instagram story of Bernard Kerr, whose forearm was in a cast, and he briefly mentioned that he hopes Loris Revelli is doing all right, leading us to believe that Revelli may also be injured. Judging from the post, Finn Iles was also at the hospital, but we sincerely hope he was just there to offer moral support.


bigquotesWell everything looked so good..kit bike everything was looking dialed thanks to @gtfactoryracing but then Friday the 13th just bit me real good, a mechanical failure completely out of my control lead to a big crash and a 5th metacarpal fracture, at least my hospital crew was a good one @goncaloccb @rafaelgutierrez6 @finniles @bernard_kerr always make the best from even the worst times! Hoping @lorikid27 and anyone else that went down today is doing alright! Guess I’m just on #WynTV duty now.Wyn Masters

We'll keep you updated when we learn whether Finn Iles and Loris Revelli are injured and which riders actually are able to race this weekend. We wish these riders all the best as they recover.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Bernard Kerr Finn Iles Wyn Masters DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


33 Comments

  • 61 0
 I'm not saying there is a time to race the Grimdoughnut... But this might be the time. Get Levy in some spanx and ship him out to Maribor. Brian this could be his big shot.
  • 2 2
 outlook could be grim...
  • 38 0
 at this rate, Cathro is going to be racing Sunday simply by default
  • 16 1
 NEXT ON PINLBIKE

"cathro analyses his own racerun while riding "
  • 2 2
 @RedBurn: PINLBIKE hihihiehehehehe
  • 16 0
 He should do a WynTV special from Maribor Hospital, seems to be the place where all the action is taking place. Heal soon you all!
  • 1 1
 UHI Wheelchair World Cup
  • 9 0
 This weekend, i think the mountain wins-
  • 9 1
 Seriously, is the whole fields out with injury!?
  • 5 0
 Jesus. That's a lot of pile up and it's just training.
  • 2 0
 I know - wait till they're pushing for Qualis let alone the race. This is crazy.
  • 5 0
 My 2 favorite riders Wyn and Bernie both out ffs -_-
  • 5 0
 Nurses are gonna their hands full with those boys.
  • 2 0
 So 4 (or 6) out in one training day
Tomorrow training and quali
Sunday training an race ..... how many riders will be left ?
  • 4 0
 probably all happened on the pavement.
  • 2 0
 could be, would be nice to know where those happened.
  • 1 0
 If only you'd ever set foot on this track... It is MASSIVE even by the tapes.
  • 1 1
 This reminds me of the Kamikaze/Cali Endure four or five years ago. The organizers had the beginner and sport classes going down tracks like Bullitt, Follow Me, Skidmarks etc.. the hospital was full before lunch. Lots of arms, collar bones, concussions.

To be fair, I do fully believe racing should push riders to their limit and be a big challenge to most. However. I think Bullitt and Follow Me are too much for beginners.

Healing vibes out to all the racers laid up today!
  • 3 0
 Nice to see that spirits are still high!
  • 28 0
 they have pretty good spirits in Slovenia
  • 2 0
 Finn did one run at start of practice and never came down again... assuming he was also injured
  • 1 0
 Thanks for the info!
  • 2 0
 Is everyone still in Les Gets mode? Best healings to ya all!
  • 2 0
 Is it to late to change the fantasy team?
  • 3 0
 Friday 13th!
  • 2 1
 Track must be too hard. They should slow add more tech so the riders can’t ride as fast.
  • 1 0
 Gonçalo bandeira ,and yes if it’s not the COVID it’s injury’s,good recovery to all
  • 4 2
 I guess the local docs will be pre-ordering that new Yeti E-bike.
  • 1 0
 Those 5digit prices are a bit high for local doctors.. most of my MTB colleagues ride mostly "average Joe's" bikes..
  • 1 0
 Geez, apparently the dry is a curveball after all the sloppy wet races!
  • 1 0
 One of the highest risk/reward ratios in the world! Wink
  • 1 0
 No way!
  • 1 0
 Bugger

Post a Comment



