PRESS RELEASE: E9G

Here at E9G we've painted quite a few helmets for Wyn over the years, including his awesome AC/DC 'Back in Black' Full-9 from 2017 Worlds. He came to us at the end of July looking for a Maori inspired design for World Champs in Lenzerheide. It's a fairly simple one colour design, with aluminium paint over raw carbon.Check out more custom paint at element9graphics.com