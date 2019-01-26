Video: Wyn Masters Races Cyclocross

Follow Wyn Masters quest to take part in one of the hardest cyclocross races of the season, the Superprestige in Zonhoven, Belgium. The Kiwi downhill and enduro racer from GT Factory Racing got out of his natural habitat with help from cyclocross and mountain bike champ Mathieu van der Poel to fully immerse himself in Belgian cyclocross culture. Watch the video to see if he can tackle the famous Zondhoven sandpit, the lung-burning pace and see if he still has enough strength left to pop his trademark wheelie!