Video: Wyn Masters Races Cyclocross

Jan 26, 2019
by SHIMANO  

Follow Wyn Masters quest to take part in one of the hardest cyclocross races of the season, the Superprestige in Zonhoven, Belgium. The Kiwi downhill and enduro racer from GT Factory Racing got out of his natural habitat with help from cyclocross and mountain bike champ Mathieu van der Poel to fully immerse himself in Belgian cyclocross culture. Watch the video to see if he can tackle the famous Zondhoven sandpit, the lung-burning pace and see if he still has enough strength left to pop his trademark wheelie!

22 Comments

  • + 15
 Love seeing racers crossing over to other disciplines. @wynmasters - you rock!!
  • + 6
 Looks like he's mastered that
  • + 1
 Did van der Poel Wyn?
  • + 2
 @GOrtho: he was in poel position for most of the race
  • + 4
 CX is impressive! I mean if Win struggles on the donwhill, even if he is not on his bike, means its no piece of cake!
  • + 1
 Massive props to Wyn. CX is absolute misery and suffering. He is a fit lad and a talented bike rider, way more talented than most people could ever hope to be. Love the cross over and to be fair CX must be great training for Enduro and DH
  • + 2
 So did WYN win? or at least he would not be last even riding against Pro cycrocross riders!
  • + 2
 Wyn you're in my PB fantasy DH team every year coz your awesome
  • + 1
 People that love it, really love it.
  • + 1
 Some guys are just magic on a bike. Love to see him having fun.
  • + 1
 Love to know where he finished, if anyone knows?
  • + 2
 www.cyclingnews.com/races/telenet-superprestige-zonhoven-2018/elite-men/results
  • + 1
 43th
  • + 2
 #crossislife
  • - 2
 I own a Grade, love Wynn and whatnot ... but CX is so dumb. Its almost like they tried to come up with the dumbest cycling sport they could and roadies just gobbled it up. Oh well, more power to ya! haha
  • + 1
 ride some cx and see if you still think it's dumb. I see how it seems trivial, but it's a lot like bmx racing - requires tons of skill and fitness, executed at the same time.
  • + 1
 Maybe spend a brief minute reading up on the history of cyclocross...
  • + 2
 Doing anything competitively requires skill and finesse. I could have competitions driving nails with a rocks and enjoy it. Doesn't mean using a framing hammer isn't faster and safer.
  • + 1
 @trialsracer: I tried it once. It was dumb. But then I live in CA where we have year round mountain biking. If the woods are too soggy and you're choosing to just tear up some grass instead, then I can see it having a bit of appeal.
  • + 1
 wynning!
