close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Wyn Masters' Privateer of the Week Award Returns for 2022

Mar 23, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Wyn Masters hucking some top section doubles.

Wyn Masters has brought back the Wyn TV Privateer of the Week Award for 2022 and now has a fundraising campaign underway.

Wyn wrote on the campaign's GoFundMe page that he wasn't sure he would crowdfund this year, as several brands have stepped in to support the award fund as well, but he saw the enthusiasm of the campaign's supporters in years past and decided to keep it going. All the donations will be combined and divided equally among the races to determine the amount of each award, and this year's first donation actually came in last year from Mirka Garland in memory of the beloved World Cup mechanic Dave Garland.

Wyn plans to award the top-performing privateer at each of the World Cup downhill events and at selected EWS races.

bigquotesI know from my own experience how much of a tough road it can be to making it to become a pro rider competing as a privateer and how much of a difference a small amount can make to help a rider on their journey to get there.Wyn Masters

Lachlan Stevens-McNab qualified second albeit over 6 seconds back from Jordan Williams.
A dominating performance all season long for Izabela Yankova.
Lachie Stevens-McNab and Izabela Yankova both received Privateer of the Week awards in 2021.



2021 DH WC Privateer Award winners

Leogang: Ronan Dunne

Les Gets: Isak Leivsson

Lenzerheide: James MacDermid, + €500 to Albertas Turba (on the 26" DH bike)

Maribor: Lachie Stevens-McNab

Val Di Sole World Champs: Izabela Yankova

Snowshoe 1: Dante Silva

Snowshoe 2: Kirk McDowell, + a donation to Jess Blewitt after her nasty crash


2021 EWS Privateer Award winners

Canazei 1: Mirco Vendemmia

Canazei 2: Irenee Menjou

La Thuile 1: Slawomir Lukasik

La Thuile 2: Brady Stone

Tweed Valley: Corey Watson



2019 DH WC Privateer Award winners

Leogang: Johannes Von Klebelsburg

Val Di Sole: Tuhuto Ariki Pene

Lenzerheide: Camille Balanche

MSA World Champs: Hugo Langevin

Snowshoe: Luke Meier-Smith


2019 EWS Privateer Award winners

Canazei: Louis Jeandel

Les Orres: Raphaela Richter

Northstar: Matt Stuttard

Zermatt: Edgar Carballo

Finale Ligure Trophy of Nations: Bart De Vocht


bigquotesSome of these riders went on the achieve amazing results and actually also the majority of them have in fact gone on to become professional riders now living out their dreams and one in fact became an Elite World Champion too.

So let's get behind those that need the support, I will be presenting the award at each of the World Cup or EWS events that I am at this season.Wyn Masters

Find more information and donate to the award fund here.

Wyn Masters starting the day as you do in Italy
Cheers to that.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Wyn Masters DH Racing Enduro Racing Enduro World Series World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
65658 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
43259 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
43178 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
42824 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
41880 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
39504 views
A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
38214 views
Downhill Tech Primer: What to Expect at the Lourdes DH World Cup
36320 views

9 Comments

  • 21 0
 I sure hope outside/pinkbike makes a generous donation
  • 6 0
 Wyn is the man! What a great ambassador for the sport.
  • 3 0
 Wyn for the Win - such an epic way of helping out the up and coming foundlings... this is the way
  • 3 0
 Nice way to push the new riders forward !!!
  • 1 0
 Spot on Wyn!
I’m sure that in no small way the money and exposure you give the privateers has had a great effect on thier futures!
  • 3 0
 Wynning!
  • 2 0
 Hard off to Wyn
  • 3 0
 Hats off
  • 1 0
 Well done Wyn - Fair Play

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008112
Mobile Version of Website