Wyn Masters' Privateer of the Week Award Returns for 2022

Wyn Masters has brought back the Wyn TV Privateer of the Week Award for 2022 and now has a fundraising campaign underway.
Wyn wrote on the campaign's GoFundMe page
that he wasn't sure he would crowdfund this year, as several brands have stepped in to support the award fund as well, but he saw the enthusiasm of the campaign's supporters in years past and decided to keep it going. All the donations will be combined and divided equally among the races to determine the amount of each award, and this year's first donation actually came in last year from Mirka Garland in memory of the beloved World Cup mechanic Dave Garland
.
Wyn plans to award the top-performing privateer at each of the World Cup downhill events and at selected EWS races.
|I know from my own experience how much of a tough road it can be to making it to become a pro rider competing as a privateer and how much of a difference a small amount can make to help a rider on their journey to get there.—Wyn Masters
Lachie Stevens-McNab and Izabela Yankova both received Privateer of the Week awards in 2021.
2021 DH WC Privateer Award winners
Leogang: Ronan Dunne
Les Gets: Isak Leivsson
Lenzerheide: James MacDermid, + €500 to Albertas Turba (on the 26" DH bike)
Maribor: Lachie Stevens-McNab
Val Di Sole World Champs: Izabela Yankova
Snowshoe 1: Dante Silva
Snowshoe 2: Kirk McDowell, + a donation to Jess Blewitt after her nasty crash
2021 EWS Privateer Award winners
Canazei 1: Mirco Vendemmia
Canazei 2: Irenee Menjou
La Thuile 1: Slawomir Lukasik
La Thuile 2: Brady Stone
Tweed Valley: Corey Watson
2019 DH WC Privateer Award winners
Leogang: Johannes Von Klebelsburg
Val Di Sole: Tuhuto Ariki Pene
Lenzerheide: Camille Balanche
MSA World Champs: Hugo Langevin
Snowshoe: Luke Meier-Smith
2019 EWS Privateer Award winners
Canazei: Louis Jeandel
Les Orres: Raphaela Richter
Northstar: Matt Stuttard
Zermatt: Edgar Carballo
Finale Ligure Trophy of Nations: Bart De Vocht
|Some of these riders went on the achieve amazing results and actually also the majority of them have in fact gone on to become professional riders now living out their dreams and one in fact became an Elite World Champion too.
So let's get behind those that need the support, I will be presenting the award at each of the World Cup or EWS events that I am at this season.—Wyn Masters
Find more information and donate to the award fund here
.
I’m sure that in no small way the money and exposure you give the privateers has had a great effect on thier futures!
