Wyn Masters' Privateer of the Week Award Returns in 2021

Jun 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Wyn Masters will be restarting his Privateer of the Week Award in 2021 following a hiatus in 2020 due to the uncertainty of COVID.

Wyn gives the €1,000 prize to the best performing privateer rider at each race to help support them for the rest of the season. In 2019, Wyn gave the prize out to ten different riders and many of them now race on Factory teams including the current DH World Champion Camille Balanche.


2019 DH WC Privateer Award winners

Leogang: Johannes Von Klebelsburg

Val Di Sole: Tuhuto Ariki Pene

Lenzerheide: Camile Balanche

MSA World Champs: Hugo Langevin

Snowshoe: Luke Meier-Smith


2019 EWS Privateer Award winners

Canazei: Louis Jeandel

Les Orres: Raphaela Richter

Northstar: Matt Stuttard

Zermatt: Edgar Carballo

Finale Ligure Trophy of Nations: Bart De Vocht

Camille Balanche giving her rainbow stripes some sun. She ll need a bit more magic to crack into a podium spot on Sunday.
World Champion Camile Balanche and the Denim Destroyer Johannes Von Klebelsberg are previous recipients of the award.

Wyn is currently crowdfunding for the 2021 award and is hoping to raise as much money as possible to pass on to the privateers in 2021. He has so far raised £2,792 raised of his £15,000 goal and every donation goes into a draw to win a GT frame of choice at the end of the season.

bigquotesI know from my own experience it’s a tough road to making it to be a pro rider competing as a privateer and especially even more in a season when the world is faced with a global pandemic, for a lot of these guys and girls every little bit makes a big difference.

Last year I didn't manage to get this award going due to the uncertainty of the race season but this year it's back and the goal is to support those who need it most and hopefully offer them bigger awards than that of the actual races themselves.

So let's get behind those that need the support, I will be presenting the award at each of the World Cup or EWS events that I am at this season.Wyn Masters

More info, here.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Wyn Masters


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
71974 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
52486 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's 'Not Quite Standard' Specialized Demo
49625 views
Opening Day Survey 2021: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
46072 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
44537 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?
41939 views
More Tech Randoms - NotARace Test Session 2021
41384 views
Spotted (Again): GT's Part Downhill, Part Enduro Bike
40179 views

7 Comments

  • 16 0
 Wyn is an abolute legend. Privateers need all the support they can get.
  • 3 0
 The Privateer Purse is honestly the best thing to come along, in DH in a long time... Get there young and fresh rider s the support and exposure they otherwise wouldn't have... This is how a sport is built. You're a gem of guy Wyn.
  • 1 0
 Can I get a full GT Factory ride if I wheelie down the whole DH track? God bless Wyn, what a legend.
  • 1 0
 Please finally bring us a reveal of the new sanction, pictures and vids everywhere but nothing official, cant wait.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007844
Mobile Version of Website