Wyn Masters' Privateer of the Week Award Returns in 2021

Wyn Masters will be restarting his Privateer of the Week Award in 2021 following a hiatus in 2020 due to the uncertainty of COVID.
Wyn gives the €1,000 prize to the best performing privateer rider at each race to help support them for the rest of the season. In 2019, Wyn gave the prize out to ten different riders and many of them now race on Factory teams including the current DH World Champion Camille Balanche.
2019 DH WC Privateer Award winners
Leogang: Johannes Von Klebelsburg
Val Di Sole: Tuhuto Ariki Pene
Lenzerheide: Camile Balanche
MSA World Champs: Hugo Langevin
Snowshoe: Luke Meier-Smith
2019 EWS Privateer Award winners
Canazei: Louis Jeandel
Les Orres: Raphaela Richter
Northstar: Matt Stuttard
Zermatt: Edgar Carballo
Finale Ligure Trophy of Nations: Bart De Vocht
World Champion Camile Balanche and the Denim Destroyer Johannes Von Klebelsberg are previous recipients of the award.
Wyn is currently crowdfunding for the 2021 award
and is hoping to raise as much money as possible to pass on to the privateers in 2021. He has so far raised £2,792 raised of his £15,000 goal and every donation goes into a draw to win a GT frame of choice at the end of the season.
|I know from my own experience it’s a tough road to making it to be a pro rider competing as a privateer and especially even more in a season when the world is faced with a global pandemic, for a lot of these guys and girls every little bit makes a big difference.
Last year I didn't manage to get this award going due to the uncertainty of the race season but this year it's back and the goal is to support those who need it most and hopefully offer them bigger awards than that of the actual races themselves.
So let's get behind those that need the support, I will be presenting the award at each of the World Cup or EWS events that I am at this season.—Wyn Masters
More info, here
.
7 Comments
Post a Comment