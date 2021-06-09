Wyn Masters' Privateer of the Week Award Returns in 2021

I know from my own experience it’s a tough road to making it to be a pro rider competing as a privateer and especially even more in a season when the world is faced with a global pandemic, for a lot of these guys and girls every little bit makes a big difference.



Last year I didn't manage to get this award going due to the uncertainty of the race season but this year it's back and the goal is to support those who need it most and hopefully offer them bigger awards than that of the actual races themselves.



So let's get behind those that need the support, I will be presenting the award at each of the World Cup or EWS events that I am at this season. — Wyn Masters