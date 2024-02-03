Wyn Masters Signs for Another 3 Years with GT

Feb 3, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Wyn Masters has revealed that he is signed up for another three years with GT, taking him to 11 years with the brand.

While there is no factory team for GT in 2024 Wyn Masters will still be riding for the brand this season as his contract continues for three more seasons. Wyn's 11 years with the brand is longer than most riders stay with one brand, but as he says himself it doesn't quite rival the 39 years Hans Rey has been with GT.

bigquotesRolling in to my 9th year with GT Bicycles I’m stoked to say I’ve just locked in another 3 to take it to 11 years not quite the 39 years that Hans Rey will have, but still I am proud to have the longevity and loyalty to one brand, especially as a GT was actually my first ever mountain bike so it’s definitely a dream to now be on their team! Here’s a bunch of memories from the last 8 and a bit years, thanks to everyone behind the scenes who makes this happen. Let the good times keep rolling! Wyn Master


Interestingly, while Wyn is still riding for GT in 2024, the UCI team list lists him as a member of The Gravity Cartel - Rogue Racing team at World Cups this year.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours GT Wyn Masters


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,909 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Kelan Grant Off Nukeproof After Nine Years] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
200059 views
Tech Briefing: Clever Little Gadgets, MTB Jeans, Colourful Brakes & More
52928 views
Review: The New 2024 Scott Ransom 900 RC Has All The Integration
51722 views
Zerode Bikes Announces New World Cup Team with Sam Blenkinsop & Taylor Vernon
45399 views
Review: Norco Fluid FS Carbon - A Comfortable Companion
43372 views
Video: Rob Warner Tries to Return to World Cups in "The Way Back"
39223 views
Dangerholm's Scott Spark RC Neon Project
35367 views
Derek Teel of Dialed Health Suffers Extensive Injuries After Being Struck By Driver in Hit & Run
35272 views

7 Comments
  • 10 0
 Hope he Wyns Masters category this year. I will get my coat....
  • 2 0
 Sponsor this guy!
  • 1 0
 @editor: Give him a cup of GT as a prize...
  • 3 0
 There’s a couple of UCI listed teams with a lot of riders and I do wonder if the riders have just got together and pooled their resources to form a team just to be able to compete at events without having to earn qualifying points.
  • 1 0
 "Interestingly, while Wyn is still riding for GT in 2024, the UCI team list lists him as a member of The Gravity Cartel - Rogue Racing team at World Cups this year. "
I was going to write that in the comment section... Have you reached out to Wyn to ask about it???
  • 2 0
 Love the longevity. Go Wyn and Go Hans!!
  • 2 0
 He'll be the c.e.o of the company one day nice one Wyn







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.037649
Mobile Version of Website