Wyn Masters Signs for Another 3 Years with GT

Wyn Masters
has revealed that he is signed up for another three years with GT, taking him to 11 years with the brand.
While there is no factory team for GT in 2024
Wyn Masters will still be riding for the brand this season as his contract continues for three more seasons. Wyn's 11 years with the brand is longer than most riders stay with one brand, but as he says himself it doesn't quite rival the 39 years Hans Rey has been with GT.
|Rolling in to my 9th year with GT Bicycles I’m stoked to say I’ve just locked in another 3 to take it to 11 years not quite the 39 years that Hans Rey will have, but still I am proud to have the longevity and loyalty to one brand, especially as a GT was actually my first ever mountain bike so it’s definitely a dream to now be on their team! Here’s a bunch of memories from the last 8 and a bit years, thanks to everyone behind the scenes who makes this happen. Let the good times keep rolling!— Wyn Master
Interestingly, while Wyn is still riding for GT in 2024, the UCI team list
lists him as a member of The Gravity Cartel - Rogue Racing team at World Cups this year.
I was going to write that in the comment section... Have you reached out to Wyn to ask about it???