Wyn Masters Signs for Another 3 Years with GT

Rolling in to my 9th year with GT Bicycles I’m stoked to say I’ve just locked in another 3 to take it to 11 years not quite the 39 years that Hans Rey will have, but still I am proud to have the longevity and loyalty to one brand, especially as a GT was actually my first ever mountain bike so it’s definitely a dream to now be on their team! Here’s a bunch of memories from the last 8 and a bit years, thanks to everyone behind the scenes who makes this happen. Let the good times keep rolling! — Wyn Master