Video: Wyn Masters Speaks to Yoann Barelli on Sponsorship and Salaries in Pro MTB

Jul 8, 2020
by Wyn Masters  

It was great to have Yoann Barelli on for Ep. 8 of the Wyn or Lose Podcast, here is an excerpt from our chat there, in which we discuss the current sponsorship model in pro MTB and also the salary imbalances within the sport currently, and also Yoann shows his neighborhood bear next to his house.

You can find the full podcast here on Apple or Spotify

24 Comments

  • 11 0
 Sponsorship operates on a perceived value basis. The aim from the business is to sell product and promote their image. A brand that cant afford the top level racers for visibility are more likely to turn to influencers. If wannabee racers are chapped that no-one sees value in sponsoring their hobby then that is their issue. I cant see a brand with money overlooking a real talent, and these days having no social media presence is like ignoring free advertising.
  • 2 0
 Spot on.
  • 6 0
 Love or hate social media, I'm not sure you can blame brands for wanting to sponsor riders who have the greatest exposure to the bike purchasing public? This has always been the case, has it not? Sponsorship is a symbiotic relationship between the individual and the brand, where upon the brand helps the individual achieve as much as they can in return for increased exposure and brand awareness. If a company can achieve that awareness without the inherent expense of racing, why would they not explore that avenue?

Yes, that sucks for individuals who want to focus on racing and nothing else, but has anything actually changed? Pre-social media, sponsored racers were always expected to do more than race, with video segments and magazine covers the aim. However, these avenues of exposure had gatekeepers in publishers and editors, and so the same 10 mtb faces would appear over and over again. And let's be honest, those faces weren't always the best racers. The early freeriders like Tippie and Wade, and even the two Martins in the UK, were not winning competitions; brands were just able to market their balls of steel to get pre-internet "clicks" from the public.

So surely the argument can be made that nowadays social media has essentially democratized sponsorship? Now there are fewer gatekeepers. You can put yourself in front people with no help from a sponsor and without relying on a magazine editor to dig what you're doing. You can create your own brand, just like the Martins, and achieve a modicum of success as a result. Does that seem unfair to those riders who are social media averse? Perhaps. But MTB sponsorship has never been a purely race driven racket, and to think otherwise is a little rose-tinted, in my opinion.
  • 3 1
 It seems like IBIS is really making an attempt to sponsor all of the "professional" MTB Youtubers. Off the top of my head, BKXC, Loam Ranger, Jeff Kendall-Weed, etc. It is a pretty smart strategy TBH. They give $10k (or something) and a free bike to a Youtuber, who in turns features their bikes in every video.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: Agreed, Ibis has a good marketing strategy in this regard.
  • 3 0
 Is it not up to a company to maximize the advantage of having a pro racer under contract? Or what about agents? Do racers have agents? If not, why not? Would that not maximize their income?
  • 2 0
 There are very few riders with agents representing them in our sport maybe due to the fact there isn’t so much money to be made for the agents unlike many other pro sports
  • 1 0
 @wynmasters: So, isn't this an opportunity for an agent then? If they took a few high profile athletes in the industry that already have good exposure, then manage them to maximize that. That would create a ripple effect that would allow them to duplicate this with other athletes. Would this not be a good pitch for you to bring to those agents?
  • 1 0
 Interesting chat as always @wynmasters and including Barelli into the mix with his experience and background is even more engaging. The salaries and differences between social media and racers is something that comes up a lot on forums and discussions. In Spain we have that issue too, some good riders that have a promising future with very good results but no social media presence or active profiles, get dismissed by brands but other persons without any race results but active social media profiles get bikes, apparel, components, etc. Is sad as some good riders stop competing as they don't have the resources to be able to go to all races, buy new bike, fix broken parts, etc, etc. And as for the last part talking about COVID and bike industry, I've seen the same in Spain and Ireland, bikeshops have run out of entry level bikes and second hand market prices are crazy. Hope this is for the good.
  • 1 0
 It is all about ratings of a rider and selling product because they can reach more people. You see YouTubers like Seth's Bike Hacks that are making way more money than some of the top pro riders because he has millions of followers and companies see the value. It is a bummer that some of the best riders on the planet get paid so little, but it is reality of mtb riding because pro mtb riding doesn't get a lot of TV ratings. If they were able to televise mtb racing better then pro mtb racers would get paid more, but so far the bike industry hasn't found a way to increase ratings especially for EWS. XC and DH racing, gets much higher ratings than Enduro racing.
  • 1 0
 Would you rather give 10 riders with 20k followers a $10,000 bike ($100,000 total), or give 2 pro racers (also with 20k followers) a $50,000 contract? Unless you think the racers are 5x better at promoting your stuff, you go w the influencers. And tbh, I like following people closer to my skill level because the content is more relevant to my riding. So I might say racers are WORSE at promoting products because "they don't ride like I do."
  • 2 0
 It will be great to see a Bruni's Outspoken special episode with Brosnan and Barelli.
  • 1 0
 as a pro racer you need to use all the social media as well, professionality.
  • 1 1
 My thoughts are that If a pro rider/racer does not use social media in a professional way, then he is not doing his job propperly. It is part of the job
  • 1 0
 Should it not be the sponsors obligation to utilize an athletes image in marketing efforts? Why should sponsored athletes be on the clock 24/7 and be responsible for marketing their image/persona/brand when outside of the tape or not at events? When did social media become a mandatory aspect of riding a bike professionally?
  • 1 0
 @TerrapinBen: Why should sponsored athletes be on the clock 24/7 and be responsible for marketing their image/persona/brand when outside of the tape or not at events?

When the companies offering the contracts to sponsored athletes decided to make it part of said contracts.

> When did social media become a mandatory aspect of riding a bike professionally?

See contract referenced above.
  • 1 0
 It's a mixed bag:

One one hand, a professional athlete having to generate content and deal with social media constantly can/could be a distraction from racing and training.

On the other hand, the athlete be totally in charge of their own social media "brand" and build it to have a broader appeal than just their racing career (Yoann is a great example) So it allows them to have longevity beyond just where they stand on the podium and the fickle relationship with sponsors who value only race results.
  • 1 0
 Am I the only one that thinks it is funny that they look almost exactly like the same person?
  • 2 0
 Yoann is so shredded !
  • 1 0
 Is he ripped? Good god, I can see he has his Weetabix.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



