Video: Wyn Masters Speaks to Yoann Barelli on Sponsorship and Salaries in Pro MTB

It was great to have Yoann Barelli on for Ep. 8 of the Wyn or Lose Podcast, here is an excerpt from our chat there, in which we discuss the current sponsorship model in pro MTB and also the salary imbalances within the sport currently, and also Yoann shows his neighborhood bear next to his house.
Yes, that sucks for individuals who want to focus on racing and nothing else, but has anything actually changed? Pre-social media, sponsored racers were always expected to do more than race, with video segments and magazine covers the aim. However, these avenues of exposure had gatekeepers in publishers and editors, and so the same 10 mtb faces would appear over and over again. And let's be honest, those faces weren't always the best racers. The early freeriders like Tippie and Wade, and even the two Martins in the UK, were not winning competitions; brands were just able to market their balls of steel to get pre-internet "clicks" from the public.
So surely the argument can be made that nowadays social media has essentially democratized sponsorship? Now there are fewer gatekeepers. You can put yourself in front people with no help from a sponsor and without relying on a magazine editor to dig what you're doing. You can create your own brand, just like the Martins, and achieve a modicum of success as a result. Does that seem unfair to those riders who are social media averse? Perhaps. But MTB sponsorship has never been a purely race driven racket, and to think otherwise is a little rose-tinted, in my opinion.
When the companies offering the contracts to sponsored athletes decided to make it part of said contracts.
One one hand, a professional athlete having to generate content and deal with social media constantly can/could be a distraction from racing and training.
On the other hand, the athlete be totally in charge of their own social media "brand" and build it to have a broader appeal than just their racing career (Yoann is a great example) So it allows them to have longevity beyond just where they stand on the podium and the fickle relationship with sponsors who value only race results.
