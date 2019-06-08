Wyn Masters Starts Fundraiser for Privateer EWS and World Cup DH Riders

"Raising money to donate to the fastest Privateer award, at each of the UCI MTB world cups this season and the selected EWS events that I will be doing the WynTV video series at.



Wyn Masters has started a fundraiser page to give an award to the fastest privateer at downhill World Cups and EWS races.The goFundme page started on June 6, currently sits at €7,578 of it €10,000 goal and has been set up by the GT Factory Team racer to help support riders without the funding of a team at all World Cup downhill races and selected EWS events for the rest of the season.At the end of each round, Wyn will be presenting the fastest privateer with an award for the raised funds as he says: "It’s a tough road to making it to be a pro rider competing as a privateer and for a lot of these guys and girls every little bit helps a lot."So far after less than two days, the page is over half of its goal, although on goFundme the goal is simply a milestone and does not have to be reached like similar online fundraising sites, the largest donations have come from Propain Bikes and Stans No Tubes who have both donated €1,000 to the cause.Attending World Cup and EWS races as a privateer is expensive with sometimes little reward, so this idea from Wyn is a great way to help ensure a strong future for the sport.