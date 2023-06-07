Video: WynTV Track Walk - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Jun 7, 2023
It's the first day back at school and there's a new headmaster. The DH World Cup season kicks off in Lenzerheide and Wyn Masters hits the track to see who's ready to put the pedal to the metal. It's Wyn TV!

Video: Louis Citadelle

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Great to see everyone back, looking forward to a great season, even if we only get to see the highlights. In South African Rands the subscriptions aren't cheap and even with vpn we are geoblocked.
  • 2 0
 Fuckin eh Wyn, thank you for WynTV! Just consistently the best thing to watch aside from the race itself.
  • 1 0
 Sam Hill. Yes ! (is he really the only athlete left on flats with Connor out?)
  • 2 0
 Ronan droppin F bombs like Palmer in the late 90’s





