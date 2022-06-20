Watch
Video: Wyn TV - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
Jun 20, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
The 2nd round of the EWS in Petzen-Jamnica, Slovenia is a wrap. Wyn Masters checks in after the race to get a handle on the results. It's Wyn TV!
Film/Edit: Jules Bellot
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Petzen Jamnica 2022
9
2
kev-bike
(22 mins ago)
Great stuff as always! Unrelated question for PB, are we going to get Biden in the Friday fails this week?
[Reply]
1
0
Punniker
(19 mins ago)
Don't like the saddle in your face Jessie, how about this?
[Reply]
