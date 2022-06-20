Video: Wyn TV - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022

Jun 20, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

The 2nd round of the EWS in Petzen-Jamnica, Slovenia is a wrap. Wyn Masters checks in after the race to get a handle on the results. It's Wyn TV!

Film/Edit: Jules Bellot

Racing and Events Videos WynTV Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Petzen Jamnica 2022


2 Comments

  • 9 2
 Great stuff as always! Unrelated question for PB, are we going to get Biden in the Friday fails this week?
  • 1 0
 Don't like the saddle in your face Jessie, how about this?





