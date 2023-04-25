Video: Wyn TV Presents The Sea Otter Classic Dual Slalom

Apr 25, 2023
by GT Bicycles  

Words: GT

Wyn Masters checks in after Dual Slalom at Sea Otter Classic to see who was able to seal the deal and grab the top step. It's Wyn TV!

Film/Edit: Ian Howes

Posted In:
Videos GT Wyn Masters Sea Otter 2023


1 Comment

  • 3 0
 Awesome show. Shout out to Eric Carter - thanks for the 2 cents. You get back on the program and next year's party is in your honor!





