Video: Wyn TV - DH World Cup Lourdes Track Walk
Mar 24, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
Let off the brakes and get on the gas, it's the first round of the 2022 DH World Cup! It's Wyn TV from Lourdes Track walk.
Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle
Posted In:
Videos
WynTV
DH Racing
Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022
World Cup DH
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
irankin9114
(23 mins ago)
Buzzing for the first race of the season! Who’s going to come out on top?
[Reply]
1
0
Meganstuart1
(20 mins ago)
Reece hopefully!
[Reply]
