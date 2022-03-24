close
Video: Wyn TV - DH World Cup Lourdes Track Walk

Mar 24, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

Let off the brakes and get on the gas, it's the first round of the 2022 DH World Cup! It's Wyn TV from Lourdes Track walk.

Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle

Posted In:
Videos WynTV DH Racing Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Buzzing for the first race of the season! Who’s going to come out on top?
  • 1 0
 Reece hopefully!

Post a Comment



