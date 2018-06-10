Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Wyn TV: Finals - Leogang 2018
Jun 10, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
MENTIONS:
@wynmasters
/
@GTBicycles
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
80606 views
Review: Orbea Rallon M-LTD
68783 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
67761 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
54783 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
50977 views
The One Tool That World Cup Mechanics Can't Live Without?
47897 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
47897 views
Practice Photo Report: Following The Herd - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
36362 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 5
Lagr1980
(53 mins ago)
hello there !!! Introduce your lady friends man...
[Reply]
+ 1
DJR9000
Plus
(8 mins ago)
Probably a random...
[Reply]
+ 4
YouHadMeAtDrugs
(1 hours ago)
Two parts, 3 minutes each... Is RedBull cracking down on WynTV coverage?
[Reply]
+ 2
sevensixtwo
(1 hours ago)
More Ad$
[Reply]
+ 2
downhere67
(37 mins ago)
When he was doing this on Dirt they were like 12 min on average. I wish they were like that or longer.
[Reply]
+ 1
Verbl-Kint
(20 mins ago)
I wonder what the reasons are for the reduced length, particularly since the coverage isn't even a part of the race itself.
[Reply]
+ 3
jimbsport
(49 mins ago)
more wyn tv.
[Reply]
+ 1
BigEvil
(16 mins ago)
Waffle stomp FTW!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029117
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
Post a Comment