Wyn TV: Finals - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
Jul 8, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Wyn roams the pits post-DH finals at Val di Sole to get the low-down from the racers after a hectic day on track.
MENTIONS:
@GTBicycles
@redbullbike
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
orastreet1
(16 mins ago)
Wyn - you have greatly improved from your first interview. Keep killing it! The most entertaining thing on Pinkbike for sure!
[Reply]
+ 1
Verbl-Kint
(8 mins ago)
I didn't know one could walk the track ahead of everyone else. Looks like Wyn will have to start earlier this week to catch Danny in Vallnord.
[Reply]
+ 1
nvranka
(7 mins ago)
Nice meeting you briefly this weekend Wyn...said hello on the wall section of the track. Keep killin it dude!
[Reply]
+ 1
Trickfinger
(5 mins ago)
Almost 12min of Wyn Tv, that's the stuff
[Reply]
+ 1
leopaul
(6 mins ago)
The pun game is strong in this one
[Reply]
+ 1
VPS13
(15 mins ago)
yeaaaaaaaaaaa! pumped for Finn and Laurie
[Reply]
+ 1
Tarekith
(17 mins ago)
I love seeing what his mic will be each week.
[Reply]
