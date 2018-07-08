RACING

Wyn TV: Finals - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

Jul 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Wyn roams the pits post-DH finals at Val di Sole to get the low-down from the racers after a hectic day on track.

7 Comments

  • + 1
 Wyn - you have greatly improved from your first interview. Keep killing it! The most entertaining thing on Pinkbike for sure!
  • + 1
 I didn't know one could walk the track ahead of everyone else. Looks like Wyn will have to start earlier this week to catch Danny in Vallnord.
  • + 1
 Nice meeting you briefly this weekend Wyn...said hello on the wall section of the track. Keep killin it dude!
  • + 1
 Almost 12min of Wyn Tv, that's the stuff
  • + 1
 The pun game is strong in this one
  • + 1
 yeaaaaaaaaaaa! pumped for Finn and Laurie
  • + 1
 I love seeing what his mic will be each week.

