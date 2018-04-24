PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Wyn TV - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 24, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Wyn TV Banner


Wyn Masters gets a first-hand perspective from downhill's elites on how the first World Cup of the season went down.

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
125095 views
Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
83351 views
Qualifying Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
74910 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
65763 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
61043 views
Where's the Shock? Bold Cycles' Unplugged Prototype - Sea Otter 2018
60666 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
56694 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2018
52009 views

7 Comments

  • + 7
 Minnaar with the Beer Chug. Rad
  • + 5
 Jack "Yeah" Moir it's back. Yeeeeah
  • + 2
 Man, I admit it, I love Wyn TV.
  • + 1
 rachel's glasses... oldschool! Cool
  • + 2
 Yeahhh...
  • + 1
 Wyn TV is my favorite.
  • + 1
 Ahh, I've missed Wyn TV

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023679
Mobile Version of Website