Wyn TV - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
Apr 24, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Wyn Masters gets a first-hand perspective from downhill's elites on how the first World Cup of the season went down.
MENTIONS:
@GTBicycles
@redbullbike
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 7
ryanmill
(26 mins ago)
Minnaar with the Beer Chug. Rad
[Reply]
+ 5
Trickfinger
(14 mins ago)
Jack "Yeah" Moir it's back. Yeeeeah
[Reply]
+ 2
catfish9797
Plus
(14 mins ago)
Man, I admit it, I love Wyn TV.
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(12 mins ago)
rachel's glasses... oldschool!
[Reply]
+ 2
tbmaddux
(19 mins ago)
Yeahhh...
[Reply]
+ 1
vjunior21
(14 mins ago)
Wyn TV is my favorite.
[Reply]
+ 1
labiker9
(27 mins ago)
Ahh, I've missed Wyn TV
[Reply]
7 Comments
Post a Comment