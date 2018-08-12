VIDEOS

Wyn TV: Finals - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup 2018

Aug 12, 2018
by GT Bicycles  
Wyn TV Banner


MENTIONS: @GTBicycles @redbullbike


14 Comments

  • + 11
 Now officially a fan of Amaury after that (drunk?) speech with Loic. Congrats!
  • + 1
 is loris vergier leaving the syndicate ?
  • + 12
 Someone give Monika a frame! GT?
  • + 5
 Kind of embarrassing for the bicycle industry that a consistent top 5 rider has to worry about such things...
  • + 1
 @jmrmuc: Perhaps? Do we actually know if she tried to get sponsored/join a team and was rejected? Or has she been wanting to be doing the privateer thing? Kinda hard to see it as a failure of the bicycle industry at this point...
  • + 4
 Amaury still bleeding through the gauze on his stomach - what a beast.
  • + 5
 Wyn TV is the best!
  • + 4
 Bloody frenchies, screwed minnars run.
  • + 2
 Good vibe on this one, great work Wyn
  • + 2
 Love it but no Danny? That is always a fun exchange
  • + 2
 No Tahnee either.
  • + 1
 Can't see Spesh being happy with Loic wearing a Commencal T?!
  • + 2
 Loic flexin
  • + 1
 Gwin faster than all these jokers

