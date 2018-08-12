Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Wyn TV: Finals - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup 2018
Aug 12, 2018
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
MENTIONS:
@GTBicycles
@redbullbike
14 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 11
JamesBarton
(40 mins ago)
Now officially a fan of Amaury after that (drunk?) speech with Loic. Congrats!
[Reply]
+ 1
plplplplplplplplplplplp
(8 mins ago)
is loris vergier leaving the syndicate ?
[Reply]
+ 12
P4P5
(46 mins ago)
Someone give Monika a frame! GT?
[Reply]
+ 5
jmrmuc
(21 mins ago)
Kind of embarrassing for the bicycle industry that a consistent top 5 rider has to worry about such things...
[Reply]
+ 1
ka-brap
(6 mins ago)
@jmrmuc
: Perhaps? Do we actually know if she tried to get sponsored/join a team and was rejected? Or has she been wanting to be doing the privateer thing? Kinda hard to see it as a failure of the bicycle industry at this point...
[Reply]
+ 4
CrazyHorse4
(28 mins ago)
Amaury still bleeding through the gauze on his stomach - what a beast.
[Reply]
+ 5
Phoncus
(43 mins ago)
Wyn TV is the best!
[Reply]
+ 4
easyslorider
(32 mins ago)
Bloody frenchies, screwed minnars run.
[Reply]
+ 2
dk1A
(39 mins ago)
Good vibe on this one, great work Wyn
[Reply]
+ 2
Mirks
Plus
(35 mins ago)
Love it but no Danny? That is always a fun exchange
[Reply]
+ 2
Verbl-Kint
(21 mins ago)
No Tahnee either.
[Reply]
+ 1
mattkitch
(3 mins ago)
Can't see Spesh being happy with Loic wearing a Commencal T?!
[Reply]
+ 2
rbarbier12
(51 mins ago)
Loic flexin
[Reply]
+ 1
RobertGrainier
(6 mins ago)
Gwin faster than all these jokers
[Reply]
