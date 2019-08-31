Wyn TV: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2019

Aug 31, 2019
by GT Bicycles  

Everyone qualifies but is everyone happy with their run? Wyn gets their guard down to find out!

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 This content is blocked in my country, unbelievable. Not the country I live in, but the country my computer lives in with my new VPN I got to watch the live feed of the race, Lichtenstein. Called the embassy, apparently the Masters and friends had a little too much fun there and are banned from the country, and all content with the name Masters on it is banned for me and my fellow Lichtensteinians. I just can't win this weekend.
  • 2 0
 You mean you can't wyn! Pulling for you Bulldog, heal up!
  • 3 0
 Shit! Bulldog is so positive. Stay positive we want you back.
  • 2 0
 Heal up Bulldog!
  • 1 0
 GWS

