Video: Wyn TV at Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo Urban DH

Feb 7, 2022
by GT Bicycles  


Wyn Masters is in Bogota, Colombia for the longest urban DH race, Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo. Wyn checks in after the race to see who survived the gnarly 2.4km track!

Filmed: Lucas Craik

Posted In:
Videos Wyn Masters


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Those racers are loco…crashing on concrete stairs hurts.

