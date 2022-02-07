close
Video: Wyn TV at Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo Urban DH
Feb 7, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
Wyn Masters is in Bogota, Colombia for the longest urban DH race, Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo. Wyn checks in after the race to see who survived the gnarly 2.4km track!
Filmed: Lucas Craik
Videos
Wyn Masters
grizwald
(35 mins ago)
Those racers are loco…crashing on concrete stairs hurts.
