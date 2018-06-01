VIDEOS

Wyn TV: Track Walk - Fort William DH World Cup 2018

Jun 1, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Wyn Masters gets a first-hand perspective from downhill's elites on how they're feeling ahead of the Fort William World Cup.

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles @redbullbike


6 Comments

  • + 6
 Rob Warner and Wyn need to do a track walk together...looking forward to that one - please notify.
  • + 2
 Gwinn and Wyn - look like brothers.. Gwinn thinking.. damn a little longer hair and beard.. I could have my own talk show too...
  • + 1
 Now imagine if one of the male riders had made the comments Rachel did.
  • + 2
 Why do serious Wyn?????
  • + 1
 Cos he can't do funny.
  • + 1
 You honestly can't beat wyn tv

Post a Comment



