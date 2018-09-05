Pinkbike.com
Wyn TV: Track Walk - Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
Sep 6, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
MENTIONS:
@GTBicycles
@redbullbike
13 Comments
Score
Time
+ 12
jeremiahwas
(2 hours ago)
The season seems to go by faster every year. Stay strong Jared! Glad he got a shout-out, right off the bat.
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(27 mins ago)
The look danny gave Wyn at the mention of enduro. Typical impatient Swiss letting EVERYONE know that this interview was in his way. NOW MOVE!!!! DAS IST VERBOTEN!! Welcome to Switzerland.
[Reply]
+ 4
DarrenV
(2 hours ago)
Yo gwin I'll take your bike no worries man
[Reply]
+ 1
IllestT
(1 hours ago)
Shame there's no track walk. I've ridden at Lenzerheide a few times and it would have been nice to see where things are going.
Shout out to
#jaredgraves
[Reply]
+ 2
endlessblockades
(29 mins ago)
We wonder: why Wyn was without women's wise words while walking Worlds?
[Reply]
+ 2
Lina
(16 mins ago)
I'm missing interviews and chats with the girls..
[Reply]
+ 2
sclark1972
(56 mins ago)
Danny Hart (son of Lemmy).
[Reply]
+ 1
ben88BC
(0 mins ago)
And I tought I was the only one thinking that... He's got to be Lemmy's son!
[Reply]
+ 2
goflowz
(2 hours ago)
im liking that GT colour !
[Reply]
+ 1
iqbal-achieve
(18 mins ago)
Look Right At it
[Reply]
+ 1
adzrees
(35 mins ago)
Hahaha ahh top man!
[Reply]
+ 1
mokydot
(1 hours ago)
Dat GTFRAMEMIC... OMFG.
[Reply]
+ 1
cornwallfreerider
(2 hours ago)
You've been framed
[Reply]
