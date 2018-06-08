VIDEOS

Wyn TV: Track Walk - Leogang DH World Cup 2018

Jun 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Wyn TV Banner


Wyn Masters gets a first-hand perspective from downhill's elites on how they're feeling ahead of the Leogang World Cup.

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles @redbullbike


3 Comments

  • + 2
 Great fun as usual from @wynmasters and Wyn TV. Never fails to make me laugh.
  • + 2
 hahaha, bit of a mudder! Wink
  • + 1
 Waffle Stomper....

