Wyn TV Track Walk - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
Apr 19, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Wyn Masters chats with downhill's elites in Losinj as they get ready for the first World Cup of the season.
13 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 6
dtroyan123
(1 hours ago)
Been waiting all year for this!
[Reply]
+ 2
mtbpro661
(50 mins ago)
they all must send it into the sea its a reqirement
[Reply]
+ 2
velociraptor-clintthrust
(57 mins ago)
Losinj my mind waiting for this race
[Reply]
+ 1
2bigwheels
(35 mins ago)
I could see a Gee come back this year.
[Reply]
+ 1
numeros
(20 mins ago)
Exactly
[Reply]
+ 1
bigburd
(11 mins ago)
What happened to seeing the track in track walks ?
[Reply]
+ 1
Pinemtn
(18 mins ago)
Time travel to 1990 at 1:30
[Reply]
+ 1
ictus
(0 mins ago)
i.pinimg.com/originals/66/63/2d/66632d3ea14b606f0a568c1dabaec474.jpg
[Reply]
+ 1
Yahh
(52 mins ago)
Surely Atwill is the man to send it in to the water.
[Reply]
+ 0
aljoburr
(37 mins ago)
How far to nearest hospital some one will finish up there, but I hope not?
[Reply]
+ 3
Marc2211
(11 mins ago)
Claudio already there - wiped out on the track preview (he finished it though!).
On Instagram he said he is in hospital for 24hours for observation.
[Reply]
+ 1
Hammer48
(53 mins ago)
Me three...
[Reply]
- 2
GrantMcJ
(23 mins ago)
The cushcore microphone was funny at first l, but it became annoying by the end of the segment.
[Reply]
