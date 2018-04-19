VIDEOS

Wyn TV Track Walk - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 19, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Wyn TV Banner


Wyn Masters chats with downhill's elites in Losinj as they get ready for the first World Cup of the season.

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
112086 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
71548 views
Garbaruk 10 x 50 Wide-Range 11-Speed Cassette for SRAM XD Drivers - Review
59302 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
57156 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
55784 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
49581 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
48585 views
The Complete Guide to the 2018 UCI World Cup Downhill Tracks
48555 views

13 Comments

  • + 6
 Been waiting all year for this!
  • + 2
 they all must send it into the sea its a reqirement
  • + 2
 Losinj my mind waiting for this race
  • + 1
 I could see a Gee come back this year.
  • + 1
 Exactly
  • + 1
 What happened to seeing the track in track walks ?
  • + 1
 Surely Atwill is the man to send it in to the water.
  • + 0
 How far to nearest hospital some one will finish up there, but I hope not?
  • + 3
 Claudio already there - wiped out on the track preview (he finished it though!).

On Instagram he said he is in hospital for 24hours for observation.
  • + 1
 Me three...
  • - 2
 The cushcore microphone was funny at first l, but it became annoying by the end of the segment.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024608
Mobile Version of Website