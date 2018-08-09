Pinkbike.com
Wyn TV: Track Walk - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
Aug 9, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
MENTIONS:
@GTBicycles
@redbullbike
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
cactus5
(6 mins ago)
Not the same without DannyH’s input. His one sentence power disarms Wyn…
[Reply]
+ 1
leopaul
(2 mins ago)
That segment with Eliot was hilarious. Got 5th at split 1 in VdS in 2008
had to pause the video for a quick laugh
[Reply]
+ 1
fecalmaster
(13 mins ago)
Talking to the french riders is like talking to a seat.
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(31 mins ago)
This one really had me on the edge of my seat.
[Reply]
+ 1
Vertti83
(43 mins ago)
Good stuff! Again...
"Might contain subtle product placement"
[Reply]
+ 1
qreative-bicycle
(17 mins ago)
#makethelogobigger
[Reply]
+ 1
mokydot
(40 mins ago)
Dat Saddle. OMFG. -_-'
[Reply]
"Might contain subtle product placement"
