VIDEOS

Wyn TV: Track Walk - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

Jul 5, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Wyn TV Banner


MENTIONS: @GTBicycles @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable
104493 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
92502 views
Devinci Announces All-New Troy
54138 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010
53705 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
49034 views
Video: Danny Hart Hits Warp Speed Down Champéry's World Champs Track
46352 views
Day 2 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
39090 views
Specialized's New BLCK DMND Tire Casing - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
36322 views

4 Comments

  • + 1
 I like Wyntv for the riders perspective, but for a track perspective #Cathrovision cant be beat. Redbull let him do a 12 minute video, check it out on Utube. It should be here on PB as well. Wyn and Ben can coexist. YEAH!
  • + 1
 “Yeaaaaahhhhhahhahaaaaaaaaaa!”
  • + 1
 Yeah!
  • + 1
 Ha! Greasy black snake!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021782
Mobile Version of Website