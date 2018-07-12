Pinkbike.com
Wyn TV: Track Walk Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
Jul 12, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
31 Comments
+ 28
adzrees
(6 hours ago)
Haha I look forward to this every race .....Danny looking at the shoe size and thinking that was the price has creased me hahaha
[Reply]
+ 21
alexhyland
(4 hours ago)
Haha yeah me too, Danny has gotten more relaxed on camera and funnier over the last couple of years.
[Reply]
+ 1
adzrees
(3 hours ago)
@alexhyland
: when you got someone like Wyn interviewing you its hard not to be more relaxed haha
[Reply]
+ 1
Piersurf
(2 mins ago)
@adzrees
: tell that to Tahnee
[Reply]
+ 16
DownhillDoozy
(4 hours ago)
Pretty sure Jolanda would shred a DH course!
[Reply]
+ 14
Toma413
(5 hours ago)
Wyn tv and Cathrovision are awesome, all that's missing is the course preview, whats happened to it?
[Reply]
+ 28
davefw
(4 hours ago)
Claudio values his health over our entertainment.
[Reply]
+ 1
rcrdrvr
(4 hours ago)
I vote Blenky to do the previews. Come on, let's get this going...potential here, Red Bull would hook him up.
#Blenkyvision
[Reply]
+ 3
Toma413
(3 hours ago)
@davefw
: ye fair play he's taken a few knocks for us.
[Reply]
- 1
Slabrung
(2 hours ago)
Any bets on Wyn's mic for the next episode? I vote for a dropper post.
[Reply]
+ 0
scottay2hottay
(2 hours ago)
I think they should get a world famous comedian to do it each time, a spin off of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee--Comedians On Downhill Bikes Getting Seriously Injured.
[Reply]
+ 13
kurisuchan
(4 hours ago)
No worries darling, I can´t name a single XC racer as well..
[Reply]
+ 3
bikeinbih
(3 hours ago)
I think there is a slight difference between 'don't want to pick one' and 'can't name a single one'...
[Reply]
+ 11
cmkneeland
(4 hours ago)
It looks like Gee just hates life now.
[Reply]
+ 9
Verbl-Kint
(5 hours ago)
What's up with the Juniors wearing the same shirt (cat peeking out of the pocket)?
[Reply]
+ 4
cravks
(4 hours ago)
You can get one yourself if you fancy it.
www.ripndipclothing.com/products/lord-nermal-gray
Not for me though, i'm too old, it's a junior thing.
[Reply]
+ 9
mdg3d
(4 hours ago)
Fearon - "Gonna finger the track for sure"
[Reply]
+ 6
DuelingBanjos
(5 hours ago)
Troy Brosnan = George Costanza...it moved!!
[Reply]
+ 4
Eaz
(3 hours ago)
Damn Daniel!
[Reply]
+ 3
Gamsjaga
(6 hours ago)
Sorry.
[Reply]
+ 8
Levin192
(3 hours ago)
No problem
[Reply]
+ 4
Gamsjaga
(2 hours ago)
@Levin192
: Thanks, I feel better now.
[Reply]
+ 2
fatalityBMX
(6 hours ago)
Was that ‘waffle’ pun lost on Wyn at the end?
[Reply]
+ 1
stretchza
(4 hours ago)
i must have missed it too..he just said they were waffling
[Reply]
+ 1
orastreet1
(1 hours ago)
HIlarious. We need Wyn to do the course previews.
[Reply]
+ 2
makripper
(4 hours ago)
lol awesome!
[Reply]
+ 0
AaGro
(3 hours ago)
Andorra needs moar CG!
[Reply]
- 1
colemanb
(6 hours ago)
this one's a wynner
[Reply]
- 2
velociraptor-clintthrust
(6 hours ago)
Ha good one
[Reply]
- 1
Gamsjaga
(6 hours ago)
... baby that's the truth! That's the truth.
[Reply]
+ 0
cravks
(4 hours ago)
This one's a wiener
[Reply]
