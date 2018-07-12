VIDEOS

Wyn TV: Track Walk Vallnord DH World Cup 2018

Jul 12, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Wyn TV Banner


@GTBicycles @redbullbike


31 Comments

  • + 28
 Haha I look forward to this every race .....Danny looking at the shoe size and thinking that was the price has creased me hahaha
  • + 21
 Haha yeah me too, Danny has gotten more relaxed on camera and funnier over the last couple of years.
  • + 1
 @alexhyland: when you got someone like Wyn interviewing you its hard not to be more relaxed haha
  • + 1
 @adzrees: tell that to Tahnee
  • + 16
 Pretty sure Jolanda would shred a DH course!
  • + 14
 Wyn tv and Cathrovision are awesome, all that's missing is the course preview, whats happened to it?
  • + 28
 Claudio values his health over our entertainment.
  • + 1
 I vote Blenky to do the previews. Come on, let's get this going...potential here, Red Bull would hook him up.
#Blenkyvision
  • + 3
 @davefw: ye fair play he's taken a few knocks for us.
  • - 1
 Any bets on Wyn's mic for the next episode? I vote for a dropper post.
  • + 0
 I think they should get a world famous comedian to do it each time, a spin off of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee--Comedians On Downhill Bikes Getting Seriously Injured.
  • + 13
 No worries darling, I can´t name a single XC racer as well..
  • + 3
 I think there is a slight difference between 'don't want to pick one' and 'can't name a single one'...
  • + 11
 It looks like Gee just hates life now.
  • + 9
 What's up with the Juniors wearing the same shirt (cat peeking out of the pocket)?
  • + 4
 You can get one yourself if you fancy it.

www.ripndipclothing.com/products/lord-nermal-gray

Not for me though, i'm too old, it's a junior thing.
  • + 9
 Fearon - "Gonna finger the track for sure"
  • + 6
 Troy Brosnan = George Costanza...it moved!!
  • + 4
 Damn Daniel!
  • + 3
 Sorry.
  • + 8
 No problem
  • + 4
 @Levin192: Thanks, I feel better now.
  • + 2
 Was that ‘waffle’ pun lost on Wyn at the end?
  • + 1
 i must have missed it too..he just said they were waffling
  • + 1
 HIlarious. We need Wyn to do the course previews.
  • + 2
 lol awesome!
  • + 0
 Andorra needs moar CG!
  • - 1
 this one's a wynner
  • - 2
 Ha good one
  • - 1
 ... baby that's the truth! That's the truth.
  • + 0
 This one's a wiener Smile

Post a Comment



