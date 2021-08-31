Pinkbike.com
Video: Wyn TV Finals - Val di Sole DH World Champs 2021
Aug 31, 2021
GT Bicycles
It's time for Wyn TV from World Champs finals and another set of stripes for PomPon and the GOAT.
Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot
7 Comments
5
0
wilsonians
(45 mins ago)
Faaackkkk....Laurie. You can FEEL the emotion coming off him, this one hurt. It was a track he likes and has done well at; he was on a heater and he knew it and it can all end so fast. On to the next one, you deserve that top spot again.
[Reply]
1
0
brownies
(11 mins ago)
I do wish we could’ve seen a full run from Laurie - I know it’s part of racing but can’t help feeling that patch of rain was a bit unlucky. I remember Dean Lucas was interviewed on the livestream just before Laurie dropped in, and he did say the roots suddenly got super icy from the rain. He was on it all week, would love to see him bounce back with a win at these last couple world cups!
[Reply]
6
0
irideafrica
(1 hours ago)
Have been waiting for this! Thanks Wyn for these rad re-caps. Ed Masters South African accent is actually pretty good!
[Reply]
1
0
jzPV
(16 mins ago)
haha Wyn not giving Puck Moonen any attention and cropping her from the shot is kind of funny... she's probably not used to that
[Reply]
1
0
Ensminger
(10 mins ago)
What an awesome video, thanks Wyn. Syndicate squad doing things the way many of us do in our garages. Could get more done quicker, but you’d have to put ur beer down
[Reply]
1
0
bikinshmoe
(8 mins ago)
the whole dam field is filled with class these days. and wyn has grown into a spectacular interviewer. frickin love this shit.
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(12 mins ago)
How spoiled are we with this quality content! Thanks for the public service,Wyn!
[Reply]
