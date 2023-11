Video: WynTV's Dodzy Memorial Enduro 2023

Words

: Wyn MastersWyn heads back to NZ for the 10th and final edition of the Dodzy memorial enduro, definitely NZ's best enduro and all in memory of the great man James "Dodzy" Dodds who had a massive impact on the MTB scene in NZ!All event results here https://www.dodzymemorialenduro.com/results And to book a spot to ride this epic hand built MTB park check out https://mtbtrails.nz/ Video by Henry Jaine