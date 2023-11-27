Watch
Video: WynTV's Dodzy Memorial Enduro 2023
Nov 28, 2023
by
Wyn Masters
Follow
Following
Words
: Wyn Masters
Wyn heads back to NZ for the 10th and final edition of the Dodzy memorial enduro, definitely NZ's best enduro and all in memory of the great man James "Dodzy" Dodds who had a massive impact on the MTB scene in NZ!
All event results here
https://www.dodzymemorialenduro.com/results
And to book a spot to ride this epic hand built MTB park check out
https://mtbtrails.nz/
Video by Henry Jaine
Posted In:
Videos
GT
Wyn Masters
Author Info:
wynmasters
Member since Dec 21, 2009
46 articles
