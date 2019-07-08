Pinkbike.com
Video: WynTV - EWS Les Orres 2019
Jul 8, 2019
by
GT Bicycles
Baguette in hand, Wyn has a good yarn with Le Grand Champion - his brother, Eddie Masters - as well as all of the other athletes after another great round of enduro racing in Les Orres, France.
Posted In:
Videos
WynTV
GT
Eddie Masters
Isabeau Courdurier
Raphaela Richter
Richie Rude
Wyn Masters
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Les Orres 2019
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 11
Jvhowube
(44 mins ago)
was great seeing Raphaela's reaction to winning the privateer award. great thing wyn's done.
[Reply]
+ 6
tomlynchwatson
(52 mins ago)
It's not actually Eddies first time on top of les orres.
[Reply]
+ 3
funkzander
(51 mins ago)
love that early 90ies vibes gt shirt from wyn. all hail to the masters brothers! congrats raphaela and texti for the great results.
[Reply]
+ 1
Franzzz
(14 mins ago)
I didn`t know that beer bangs were authorized by the UCI. Cool!
I think this was actually a french/belgian kind of torture session on a UCI member to revenge Martin Maes
[Reply]
+ 0
amateurwilly
(20 mins ago)
The microphone looks like a little black d!ck
[Reply]
