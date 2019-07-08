Video: WynTV - EWS Les Orres 2019

Jul 8, 2019
by GT Bicycles  

Baguette in hand, Wyn has a good yarn with Le Grand Champion - his brother, Eddie Masters - as well as all of the other athletes after another great round of enduro racing in Les Orres, France.

5 Comments

  • + 11
 was great seeing Raphaela's reaction to winning the privateer award. great thing wyn's done.
  • + 6
 It's not actually Eddies first time on top of les orres.
  • + 3
 love that early 90ies vibes gt shirt from wyn. all hail to the masters brothers! congrats raphaela and texti for the great results.
  • + 1
 I didn`t know that beer bangs were authorized by the UCI. Cool!

I think this was actually a french/belgian kind of torture session on a UCI member to revenge Martin Maes Smile
  • + 0
 The microphone looks like a little black d!ck

Post a Comment



