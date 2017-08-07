Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
WynTV: Finals Chat - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
Aug 7, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
MENTIONS:
@wynmasters
Score
Time
+ 20
hamncheez
(1 hours ago)
SO they drug test at every race. Is that why ratboy retired?
[Reply]
+ 6
m07mmukh
(1 hours ago)
It's just a plant bruh.
[Reply]
+ 3
WAKIdesigns
(42 mins ago)
They gave him a choice... you quit or we impeach you...
[Reply]
+ 2
LoganKM1982
(20 mins ago)
Troy gets tested at every race at least. I was looking over the UCI rules and they are mainly testing for doping, obviously, but also interestingly are okay with marijuana under certain levels, the idea being to make sure you didn't partake within twelve hours of the race. Race weekend? Not sure.
I respect his leaving but certainly miss Brycelands presence at the races.
I might have that totally wrong, but all the same a surprise to me.
[Reply]
+ 1
BenPea
(14 mins ago)
Wynnocent until proven guilty
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/bc/43/af/bc43af77d9601a49bcdf7a1b51d15de4--carrots-danny-odonoghue.jpg
[Reply]
+ 1
eriksaun
(8 mins ago)
@LoganKM1982
: they test troy all the time because they need a clean test... thats how they do...
[Reply]
+ 1
BenPea
(2 mins ago)
@LoganKM1982
: cos clearly, smoking a blunt within 12 hours of hitting a WC dh course is going to generate a competitive advantage. I think championship points should be added in proportion to the amount of thc running through their veins (as long as they make it off the team couch).
[Reply]
+ 19
J-BIRD874
(1 hours ago)
keep mini wyn!!!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 13
urbancamel
(1 hours ago)
Haha, that guy was hammered!
[Reply]
+ 10
parallaxid
(1 hours ago)
i just thought all French Canadians were like that all the time
[Reply]
+ 3
Jack-McLovin
(43 mins ago)
hammered on ket
[Reply]
+ 1
BDKR
(30 mins ago)
There was a reason I never started!
[Reply]
+ 2
LoganKM1982
(19 mins ago)
I felt hungover just watching him. He's in for a surprise when he sees this I'm sure, haha.
[Reply]
+ 6
jdbrill
(1 hours ago)
UCI Men Elite Points Breakdown by finishing place: Final points (qualy points). I am just gonna leave this here.
1: 200 (50)
2: 160 (40)
3: 140 (30)
4: 125 (25)
5: 110 (22)
6: 95 (20)
7: 90 (18
8: 85 (17)
9: 80 (16)
10: 75 (15)
11: 70 (14)
12: 69 (13
13: 68 (12)
14: 67 (11)
15: 66 (10)
16: 65 (9)
17: 64 (8
18: 63 (7)
19: 62 (6)
20: 61 (5)
[Reply]
+ 1
gemma8788
(23 mins ago)
A scholar and a gentleman
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(17 mins ago)
So -at first glance- if Gwin qualifies top 2 or so and wins the race he gets the overall title even if Greg gets second?
[Reply]
+ 10
graemerides
(1 hours ago)
jesus that guy was on another planet.
[Reply]
+ 9
khsfactoryracing
(1 hours ago)
Keep mini wyn but zoom in on his face
[Reply]
+ 6
preach
(1 hours ago)
bringing a new meaning to "blazing" the trails...
[Reply]
+ 1
mtnrush666
(36 mins ago)
I think Mini Wyn should stay (He could race in the juniors...I think he might be taller than Finn)...and we have a Canadian mentor to guide him through sock stardom.. check out Ed the Sock :
youtu.be/XLgs8eOA7m4
[Reply]
+ 4
e-loop
(1 hours ago)
Usually wyn is the drunk one!
[Reply]
+ 3
e-loop
(1 hours ago)
Finn being a good Canadian.
[Reply]
+ 2
williamsiquet1
(48 mins ago)
That drunk guy was for me the highlight of this video
[Reply]
+ 3
WAKIdesigns
(41 mins ago)
Wyn Sparrow...
[Reply]
+ 2
kdiggity
(57 mins ago)
Finally!!! I've been looking for this since Gwin crossed the finish line.
[Reply]
+ 1
Whipperman
(41 mins ago)
Do we have news about Minnaar's DNF ?
[Reply]
+ 2
BenPea
(21 mins ago)
Alien abduction... Jesus, are we gonna do this again?
[Reply]
+ 1
Mofo62
(24 mins ago)
And Thanee ... ?¿
[Reply]
Post a Comment