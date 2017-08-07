VIDEOS

WynTV: Finals Chat - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017

Aug 7, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  


28 Comments

  • + 20
 SO they drug test at every race. Is that why ratboy retired?
  • + 6
 It's just a plant bruh.
  • + 3
 They gave him a choice... you quit or we impeach you...
  • + 2
 Troy gets tested at every race at least. I was looking over the UCI rules and they are mainly testing for doping, obviously, but also interestingly are okay with marijuana under certain levels, the idea being to make sure you didn't partake within twelve hours of the race. Race weekend? Not sure.

I respect his leaving but certainly miss Brycelands presence at the races.

I might have that totally wrong, but all the same a surprise to me.
  • + 1
 Wynnocent until proven guilty s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/bc/43/af/bc43af77d9601a49bcdf7a1b51d15de4--carrots-danny-odonoghue.jpg
  • + 1
 @LoganKM1982: they test troy all the time because they need a clean test... thats how they do...
  • + 1
 @LoganKM1982: cos clearly, smoking a blunt within 12 hours of hitting a WC dh course is going to generate a competitive advantage. I think championship points should be added in proportion to the amount of thc running through their veins (as long as they make it off the team couch).
  • + 19
 keep mini wyn!!!!!!!
  • + 13
 Haha, that guy was hammered!
  • + 10
 i just thought all French Canadians were like that all the time
  • + 3
 hammered on ket
  • + 1
 There was a reason I never started!
  • + 2
 I felt hungover just watching him. He's in for a surprise when he sees this I'm sure, haha.
  • + 6
 UCI Men Elite Points Breakdown by finishing place: Final points (qualy points). I am just gonna leave this here.
1: 200 (50)
2: 160 (40)
3: 140 (30)
4: 125 (25)
5: 110 (22)
6: 95 (20)
7: 90 (18
8: 85 (17)
9: 80 (16)
10: 75 (15)
11: 70 (14)
12: 69 (13
13: 68 (12)
14: 67 (11)
15: 66 (10)
16: 65 (9)
17: 64 (8
18: 63 (7)
19: 62 (6)
20: 61 (5)
  • + 1
 A scholar and a gentleman
  • + 1
 So -at first glance- if Gwin qualifies top 2 or so and wins the race he gets the overall title even if Greg gets second?
  • + 10
 jesus that guy was on another planet.
  • + 9
 Keep mini wyn but zoom in on his face Smile
  • + 6
 bringing a new meaning to "blazing" the trails...
  • + 1
 I think Mini Wyn should stay (He could race in the juniors...I think he might be taller than Finn)...and we have a Canadian mentor to guide him through sock stardom.. check out Ed the Sock : youtu.be/XLgs8eOA7m4
  • + 4
 Usually wyn is the drunk one!
  • + 3
 Finn being a good Canadian.
  • + 2
 That drunk guy was for me the highlight of this video
  • + 3
 Wyn Sparrow...
  • + 2
 Finally!!! I've been looking for this since Gwin crossed the finish line.
  • + 1
 Do we have news about Minnaar's DNF ?
  • + 2
 Alien abduction... Jesus, are we gonna do this again?
  • + 1
 And Thanee ... ?¿

