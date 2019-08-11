Pinkbike.com
WynTV: Finals - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
Aug 10, 2019
by
GT Bicycles
Tight times on track, and loose interviews from the finish corral in Lenzerheide.
Regions in Article
Lenzerheide Bikepark
Videos
WynTV
GT
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
tobiusmaximum
(29 mins ago)
“...top five or hospital” - Payet
Probably the most committed statement ever
[Reply]
+ 2
crag222
(30 mins ago)
Danny hart hides non monster drink behind his back pre interview .
[Reply]
+ 1
MrDiamondDave
(9 hours ago)
Yolanda on a DH bike
[Reply]
