WynTV: Finals - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Sep 3, 2019
by GT Bicycles  


After a weekend of bloody good racing, Señor Masters cracks a beer, gives out a bunch of pats on the back and asks Loic Bruni WTF?! And yep, there is a privateer of the week, too!

 Had the chance to see Wyn in Ste-Anne! I just died when he was being herded by a group of kids and he got up on a random electric city bike to make them believe it was his until he found out it was locked out, he then lost all his credibility to their eyes.. luckily they are kids and they still believed he was from Mexico Such an entertainer! Keep it up!
 WYN!!! It's my 40th birthday next Saturday at Snowshoe, and ALL I WANT IS TO BE ON WYN TV!!!!!! You bring the racer's personalities out for the world to see. NO ONE else comes close. Thanks from all the WC race fans!!!
 bring your wyning game
 Thanks Wyn for the great coverage. Look forward to it every Race and this episode did not disappoint. Best one this year!
 Laurie's tire went flat after the 1st split, well that was a hell of a run.
 I bet wyns the guy they all run after to swap jerseys.
 Good job Wyn. Healing vibes to all riders that got injured at MSA
 Were they Tracey Hannah's pants?
 1000 euros! That's a lot of Loonies and Toonies.

