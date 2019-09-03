Pinkbike.com
WynTV: Finals - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
Sep 3, 2019
by
GT Bicycles
After a weekend of bloody good racing, Señor Masters cracks a beer, gives out a bunch of pats on the back and asks Loic Bruni WTF?! And yep, there is a privateer of the week, too!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Champs 2019
World Championships 2019
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
EngineerOn2Wheels
(49 mins ago)
Had the chance to see Wyn in Ste-Anne! I just died when he was being herded by a group of kids and he got up on a random electric city bike to make them believe it was his until he found out it was locked out, he then lost all his credibility to their eyes.. luckily they are kids and they still believed he was from Mexico Such an entertainer! Keep it up!
[Reply]
2
0
tbell1979
(48 mins ago)
WYN!!! It's my 40th birthday next Saturday at Snowshoe, and ALL I WANT IS TO BE ON WYN TV!!!!!! You bring the racer's personalities out for the world to see. NO ONE else comes close. Thanks from all the WC race fans!!!
[Reply]
1
0
SnowshoeRider4Life
(15 mins ago)
bring your wyning game
[Reply]
3
0
Phoncus
(1 hours ago)
Thanks Wyn for the great coverage. Look forward to it every Race and this episode did not disappoint. Best one this year!
[Reply]
2
0
DuelingBanjos
(26 mins ago)
Laurie's tire went flat after the 1st split, well that was a hell of a run.
[Reply]
2
0
xice
(1 hours ago)
I bet wyns the guy they all run after to swap jerseys.
[Reply]
2
0
BuffnStuff
(50 mins ago)
Good job Wyn. Healing vibes to all riders that got injured at MSA
[Reply]
2
0
Mitch243
(48 mins ago)
Were they Tracey Hannah's pants?
[Reply]
1
0
Ride406orDie
(16 mins ago)
1000 euros! That's a lot of Loonies and Toonies.
[Reply]
