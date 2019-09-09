Pinkbike.com
WynTV: Finals - Snowshoe World Cup DH Finals 2019
Sep 9, 2019
by
GT Bicycles
Wyn does the rounds after one of the most exciting World Cup finals DH mountain biking has seen in years.
Regions in Article
Snowshoe
Posted In:
Racing and Events
WynTV
GT
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Pisgah4life
(20 mins ago)
Took a minute to figure out the dumpster fire he was holding. Lol! Fantastic race! Great last episode!
[Reply]
1
0
boozed
(4 mins ago)
I hope that... thing makes more appearances
[Reply]
2
0
jj90jj
(21 mins ago)
Hart's comment on Snowshoe is classic!
[Reply]
1
0
TheBigMtt
(2 mins ago)
So happy to see an Italian on the overall podium. Finally!
[Reply]
1
0
Daddybear
(1 mins ago)
SOOOOOO GOOOD thank you so much Wyn you re the man!!!!
[Reply]
