WynTV: Finals - Snowshoe World Cup DH Finals 2019

Sep 9, 2019
by GT Bicycles  


Wyn does the rounds after one of the most exciting World Cup finals DH mountain biking has seen in years.

Regions in Article
Snowshoe

Posted In:
Racing and Events WynTV GT Wyn Masters DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
108883 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
85313 views
Interview: Brook Macdonald Comments on Spinal Injury, Evacuation Delay, & Recovery Outlook
60685 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
59270 views
Results: Qualification - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
55144 views
SRAM to Introduce a $15 Universal Derailleur Hanger - Eurobike 2019
54010 views
Interview: Emily Batty on Loneliness, Burnout & The 2020 Olympics
49790 views
CeramicSpeed Unveil Prototype Telescoping MTB Drivetrain - Eurobike 2019
43691 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Took a minute to figure out the dumpster fire he was holding. Lol! Fantastic race! Great last episode!
  • 1 0
 I hope that... thing makes more appearances
  • 2 0
 Hart's comment on Snowshoe is classic!
  • 1 0
 So happy to see an Italian on the overall podium. Finally!
  • 1 0
 SOOOOOO GOOOD thank you so much Wyn you re the man!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015354
Mobile Version of Website