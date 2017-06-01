RACING

WynTV: Fort William DH World Cup Track Walk 2017

Jun 1, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Things get serious with Wyn Masters as a number of big wheelers have come out in time for the main show at Fort William.

7 Comments

  • + 11
 "told my missus to relax once... only once"
Solid banter as always from WynTV!
  • + 4
 "Plow Anything Brannigan" - This is far better than his previous nickname, Clifford!!
  • + 3
 I know it was cold out but Wyn that banana was quite small! I'm sure you could have found a better one, because as we know by the wheel size debate, size DOES matter
  • + 1
 Wyn is this gonna hit Netflix? I want to show my gf Wyntv, but feel like I should start at season 1
  • + 1
 There is no easing into wyntv.. one might say, there is no way to experience "just the tip". It's all or nothing.
  • + 1
 What's the thing with Kerr and the debt? Didn't get it?
  • + 1
 "plow anything"

