WynTV: Fort William DH World Cup Track Walk 2017
Jun 1, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Things get serious with Wyn Masters as a number of big wheelers have come out in time for the main show at Fort William.
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 11
brownies
(1 hours ago)
"told my missus to relax once... only once"
Solid banter as always from WynTV!
[Reply]
+ 4
cameronmackenzie
Plus
(40 mins ago)
"Plow Anything Brannigan" - This is far better than his previous nickname, Clifford!!
[Reply]
+ 3
Lookinforit
(55 mins ago)
I know it was cold out but Wyn that banana was quite small! I'm sure you could have found a better one, because as we know by the wheel size debate, size DOES matter
[Reply]
+ 1
Jimmy0
(1 hours ago)
Wyn is this gonna hit Netflix? I want to show my gf Wyntv, but feel like I should start at season 1
[Reply]
+ 1
fat-boyfat
(58 mins ago)
There is no easing into wyntv.. one might say, there is no way to experience "just the tip". It's all or nothing.
[Reply]
+ 1
snowboardjon
(37 mins ago)
What's the thing with Kerr and the debt? Didn't get it?
[Reply]
+ 1
skiwenric
(1 hours ago)
"plow anything"
[Reply]
