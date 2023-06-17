Video: WynTV from a Wet & Wild Qualifying in Leogang

Jun 17, 2023
by Wyn Masters  

Wyn is back in the pits after a nasty crash left him injured in Lenzerheide last week. Enjoy this (very) last-minute WynTV where we hear about the treacherous conditions the riders faced in qualifying today!

Video by Louis Citadelle.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH WynTV Wyn Masters Leogang World Cup Dh 2023


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Bruni potty mouth.
  • 1 0
 Has a great grasp of English when it came to Finn!!





