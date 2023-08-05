Video: WynTV from Junior Finals & Elite Qualifying at the Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Aug 4, 2023
by Wyn Masters  

NZ takes a historic 1-2-3 finish in Junior Women, so Wyn hits the pits to see what went down also with the Elite qualifying too!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing WynTV Wyn Masters Fort William World Championships 2023 World Championships World Championships 2023


Author Info:
wynmasters avatar

Member since Dec 21, 2009
32 articles
Report
5 Comments
  • 2 0
 Olly Wilkins: "we're in England". You f*ckwit.
  • 2 0
 Congratulations to these 3 kiwi rockets. You can be proud. Bravo!!!
  • 2 0
 Wicked Wahine's
  • 1 0
 For the geo blocked kiwi viewers (which is all of us )(even if you have sky gcn+ or tvnz+ )
youtube.com/uci has live stream and replays of of the DH .

tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php Has other uci events but I have not seen any Dh yet( but didn’t look yesterday) Normally only live streams. Its dodgy ish from Russia.WARNING Don’t click on any adverts .
  • 1 0
 CORRECTION : kiwis
Sky sport pop-up 1 now has UCI downhill live listed from 23:30 to 03:30. Yay





