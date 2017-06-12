Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
WynTV: How Did Gwin Do it? - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
Jun 11, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
We're back Gwinning again - but how did the king of Leogang do it again? Wyn Masters chats to all the world cup stars and shares a beer with them to get to the bottom of what went down in Austria
MENTIONS:
@wynmasters
/
@GTBicycles
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Finals Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
120204 views
Qualifying Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
97446 views
SRAM GX Eagle: A Wallet Friendly 12-Speed Drivetrain - First Ride
93695 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn - Rough AF 2 - Video
74938 views
Tech Randoms - Leogang DH World Cup
69005 views
This is Home: Greg Minnaar - Video
66886 views
Giant Trance Advanced 1 - Review
63064 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
61645 views
26 Comments
Score
Time
+ 26
Milko3D
(1 hours ago)
"you never" - Hart
Hahaha
[Reply]
+ 3
hellhound089
(44 mins ago)
absolute savage hahaha
[Reply]
+ 21
nickkk
(56 mins ago)
classic Kerr, taking another item he hasn't paid for..
[Reply]
+ 18
ianswilson815
(1 hours ago)
Good lord Finn....not sure Trump's hairstyle is something you should copy...
[Reply]
+ 2
switcheroo
(1 hours ago)
I got a feeling we're gonna find out about some questionable bet on the next specialized video. I mean, if wyn's investigative research doesn't even mention it something must be going on right?
[Reply]
+ 13
Gassymagee
(56 mins ago)
Barber: "Whatchu want?"
Finn: "You ever hear about that fake news?"
Barber: "Say no more fam."
[Reply]
+ 2
jzPV
(42 mins ago)
he was greeted with a loud "justin bieeeeber" at the syndicate pits
[Reply]
+ 15
RedBurn
(1 hours ago)
Gwin said 26 for life, the debate is over
[Reply]
+ 12
TransforDerek
(1 hours ago)
That "You never" from Hart was legendary
[Reply]
+ 4
swassskier
(40 mins ago)
Wyn does have a bit of a history of taking things too far. Maybe he could lay off on Bernard Kerr, dude is a sick rider, I'd rather hear from him than have Wyn keep poking at him.
[Reply]
+ 5
kdiggity
(53 mins ago)
"A little gluten for myself" - as Wyn takes a pull from his Heineken while talking to Gwin about baguettes.
[Reply]
+ 7
struc
(42 mins ago)
yewww jure we are proud!
[Reply]
+ 2
neimbc
(23 mins ago)
I love it when a new face/country gets up there in the mix! Want to see him carry that speed right on through the rest of the season now!
[Reply]
+ 2
lifeofloon
Plus
(25 mins ago)
I hope Red Bull is taking note and thinking of picking up Wynn as a commentator once Rob or Claudio leave or in addition to them.
[Reply]
+ 2
rarrity
(55 mins ago)
What was the deal with Kerr? Suspect i missed something in a previous WynTV...
[Reply]
+ 1
DemoJorn
(39 mins ago)
Kerr was on some British debt collection show. They showed up to his house between world cups to seize assets if he didn't pay the debt. I'm sure you could find it on youtube or facebook if you searched. Gwyn just pokes at him about it now and think he might have pissed off Kerr for real.
[Reply]
+ 3
baliizuu
(1 hours ago)
Drinking from Kashima! best show!!
[Reply]
+ 2
Gazziboy
(1 hours ago)
If I was Bernard Kerr, I'd have said "you're richer, but I'm faster. LOL"
[Reply]
+ 3
madmon
(50 mins ago)
26 4 life
[Reply]
+ 2
jzPV
(50 mins ago)
standing in the background at WynTV - check
[Reply]
+ 1
Vudu74
(9 mins ago)
Greg Minnaar hitting the nail right on the head!
[Reply]
+ 1
ardee
(1 hours ago)
Great episode!
lol at that bit with Bernard. Wonder if he was serious?
[Reply]
+ 0
endlessblockades
(43 mins ago)
Moir keeps coming with the sleezy steezy.Keep it up, kid!!
[Reply]
+ 0
scotttherider
(1 hours ago)
Is there bad blood between wyn and Kerr?
[Reply]
+ 2
Gazziboy
(47 mins ago)
I've not seen it but only know about it from pinkbike comments.
Kerr was on a TV show in the UK called "Can't pay? We'll take it away" because He owed money on a van repair or something. Wyn, being the sarcastic type he is, keeps making jokes about it on Wyn TV videos. It is funny for us, but probably annoying as f*ck for Kerr.
www.my5.tv/cant-pay-well-take-it-away/season-5/episode-10
[Reply]
+ 1
scotttherider
(41 mins ago)
@Gazziboy
: I could see that as a touchy subject. Thanks for the enlightenment on the subject. Sad though what these guys get paid for what they're putting on the line doing this!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032835
Mobile Version of Website
26 Comments
Hahaha
Finn: "You ever hear about that fake news?"
Barber: "Say no more fam."
lol at that bit with Bernard. Wonder if he was serious?
Kerr was on a TV show in the UK called "Can't pay? We'll take it away" because He owed money on a van repair or something. Wyn, being the sarcastic type he is, keeps making jokes about it on Wyn TV videos. It is funny for us, but probably annoying as f*ck for Kerr.
www.my5.tv/cant-pay-well-take-it-away/season-5/episode-10
Post a Comment