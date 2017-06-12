VIDEOS

WynTV: How Did Gwin Do it? - Leogang DH World Cup 2017

Jun 11, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

We're back Gwinning again - but how did the king of Leogang do it again? Wyn Masters chats to all the world cup stars and shares a beer with them to get to the bottom of what went down in Austria

MENTIONS: @wynmasters / @GTBicycles


26 Comments

  • + 26
 "you never" - Hart

Hahaha
  • + 3
 absolute savage hahaha
  • + 21
 classic Kerr, taking another item he hasn't paid for..
  • + 18
 Good lord Finn....not sure Trump's hairstyle is something you should copy...
  • + 2
 I got a feeling we're gonna find out about some questionable bet on the next specialized video. I mean, if wyn's investigative research doesn't even mention it something must be going on right?
  • + 13
 Barber: "Whatchu want?"

Finn: "You ever hear about that fake news?"

Barber: "Say no more fam."
  • + 2
 he was greeted with a loud "justin bieeeeber" at the syndicate pits
  • + 15
 Gwin said 26 for life, the debate is over
  • + 12
 That "You never" from Hart was legendary
  • + 4
 Wyn does have a bit of a history of taking things too far. Maybe he could lay off on Bernard Kerr, dude is a sick rider, I'd rather hear from him than have Wyn keep poking at him.
  • + 5
 "A little gluten for myself" - as Wyn takes a pull from his Heineken while talking to Gwin about baguettes.
  • + 7
 yewww jure we are proud!
  • + 2
 I love it when a new face/country gets up there in the mix! Want to see him carry that speed right on through the rest of the season now!
  • + 2
 I hope Red Bull is taking note and thinking of picking up Wynn as a commentator once Rob or Claudio leave or in addition to them.
  • + 2
 What was the deal with Kerr? Suspect i missed something in a previous WynTV...
  • + 1
 Kerr was on some British debt collection show. They showed up to his house between world cups to seize assets if he didn't pay the debt. I'm sure you could find it on youtube or facebook if you searched. Gwyn just pokes at him about it now and think he might have pissed off Kerr for real.
  • + 3
 Drinking from Kashima! best show!!
  • + 2
 If I was Bernard Kerr, I'd have said "you're richer, but I'm faster. LOL"
  • + 3
 26 4 life
  • + 2
 standing in the background at WynTV - check
  • + 1
 Greg Minnaar hitting the nail right on the head!
  • + 1
 Great episode!

lol at that bit with Bernard. Wonder if he was serious?
  • + 0
 Moir keeps coming with the sleezy steezy.Keep it up, kid!!
  • + 0
 Is there bad blood between wyn and Kerr?
  • + 2
 I've not seen it but only know about it from pinkbike comments.

Kerr was on a TV show in the UK called "Can't pay? We'll take it away" because He owed money on a van repair or something. Wyn, being the sarcastic type he is, keeps making jokes about it on Wyn TV videos. It is funny for us, but probably annoying as f*ck for Kerr.

www.my5.tv/cant-pay-well-take-it-away/season-5/episode-10
  • + 1
 @Gazziboy: I could see that as a touchy subject. Thanks for the enlightenment on the subject. Sad though what these guys get paid for what they're putting on the line doing this!

Post a Comment



