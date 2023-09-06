Video: Wyn TV Track Walk - Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Sep 6, 2023
by Wyn Masters  

Wyn hits the track in Les Gets to see how everyone is feeling coming in to World Cup round 6 this weekend.

Videos WynTV Wyn Masters Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023


3 Comments
  • 2 0
 Frotha is my new Dark Horse Fav.
  • 2 0
 Another classic segment with Joshy. I hope he does well.
  • 1 0
 Amaury`s scar is scary... Heal up dude !





