Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
WynTV: Lourdes DH World Cup Finals Chat
May 1, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Wyn has dialled in his race run, cracked open the beer, and has gone around the pits putting the pressure on the riders for their comments… see how the other riders got on and gauge their reactions.
MENTIONS
:
@GTBicycles
/
@wynmasters
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
It's Alive: Santa Cruz Reveals the V10 29er
159990 views
Final Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
158270 views
Qualifying Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
117717 views
Norco's New DH Bike – Lourdes World Cup DH 2017
102687 views
It's Go Time: Claudio's Track Preview - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
96907 views
Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29er - Bike Check
85475 views
Randoms: One More Lap Around North America's Best Bike Expo - Sea Otter 2017
82749 views
Tech Randoms - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
77127 views
35 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 64
ian1086
(1 hours ago)
"Doesn't matter what the size is, as long as you know how to use it" - Rachel Atherton
[Reply]
+ 6
damaci
(1 hours ago)
oh man that comment could run into so much hate nowadays... haha great xD
[Reply]
+ 14
MaximilianJakubowski
(1 hours ago)
Rach really won the past two episodes
[Reply]
+ 6
endlessblockades
(57 mins ago)
@MaximilianJakubowski
: I wanted to dislike her a little, I reallly did. But I can't.
[Reply]
+ 2
Archimonde
(39 mins ago)
@MaximilianJakubowski
: I love it. She always puts him back in his place haha.
[Reply]
+ 1
properp
(13 mins ago)
As soon as I heard her say that I knew when I scroll down it would be at the top of the comment section
[Reply]
+ 1
chyu
(10 mins ago)
Watchout for next session.
[Reply]
+ 54
sam-hughes1
(1 hours ago)
I love how Wyn gets progressively more and more drunk throughout every video
[Reply]
+ 3
GuinnessRCD
(48 mins ago)
i dont see the problem. i prefered it, when he got more drunk from interview to interview, anyway such a awesome dude.
[Reply]
+ 8
sam-hughes1
(45 mins ago)
@GuinnessRCD
: It's not a problem it's what makes these videos great!
[Reply]
+ 21
ross005
(50 mins ago)
Shot through the heart...and you're too late...darling you need love...the bad man
[Reply]
+ 11
whatyousaid
(1 hours ago)
Not moving the start time of the race a few hours earlier = fail.
I know adapting to changing conditions throughout the day is part of the game, but if conditions change that drastically and its an obvious frickin storm front moving in adjust the start time accordingly an hour or two...just sayin.
[Reply]
- 1
jewsef
(49 mins ago)
Then the top riders would have just moaned about the wind, they just need to man up and accept that weather is changeable
[Reply]
+ 14
abzillah
(1 hours ago)
"What's your hidden talent?!"
"......................."
[Reply]
- 5
g-42
(46 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@whatyousaid
- I get what you're saying, but it's not that easy. The forecast was for a storm to come in - but then again, forecasts are uncertain, and I read at least one report that said the forecast had been for rain early, then a bit of a reprieve, then more rain. Moving the whole event two hours earlier would have been hard to do at short notice - and would have probably mean that the juniors and women would have had hardly any audience (in person or online). Not to mention all the broadcast stuff, etc., all of requires all kinds of advance notice, and that's what pays the bills.
So let's say they had decided to run the pro men first, with the logic being that was the largest field, and therefore they'd then have that whole group racing in conditions that were the same for the whole field. Then hold off for a bit, wait for the rain to fully set in, then race pro women, junior men. You could argue that would have produced a fair outcome - the pro men all would have raced in dry conditions and there'd have been a fair contest. The women and juniors all would have raced in wet conditions, and they'd each have had a fair contest. But you would have had pissed off spectators (missed the event they wanted to see because of the change, etc.), and pissed of sponsors (who don't like pissed off spectators), and you'd have basically told the women and the juniors that they're second class citizens to be pushed around for the benefit of the pro men (in an industry that realizes that growth for the sport is very much tied to increasing women's participation). Not great, right?
Or how about they'd changed the start order, running the top 20 or so qualifiers first, then the rest of the pro men. That way, you'd have likely ended up with the favorites getting their podium spots and ranking points. Probably also a "fair" outcome from that perspective - but seriously shitty for the rest of the pro men, to whom that basically would have said that they're second class citizens, to be pushed around for the benefit of the top dogs. Again, not great.
Frankly, this outcome was not great. At all. But the problem with large events is that it's really hard to move stuff around. Conditions-dependent sports are tough that way - you can't schedule the weather and all that. And then there's the thing where in this field, the top guys have a lot of advantages. You could even argue that sometimes the fact they start last is an advantage - because while tracks usually deteriorate throughout the day, unless that just goes batshit crazy (like it did here - where it's not just corners getting more blown out during the day, but the course basically getting flooded by this monster storm), they probably still make out OK, because they get input from other riders' race runs that may help them with last minute line choices (oh, that secret line I've been taking in practice is not looking so good today; oh, that aggressive line we've been liking has gone to shit and people have crashed on it left and right - need to beware of that; etc.). Sometimes, course conditions improve during the day (tracks drying out after a wet start and such). And sometimes, that just turns around and bites the top guys, hard, as in this case.
The WC tour has 7 races. You can do the points math - it's very unlikely that over the course of a long season, this will really keep the fastest and most consistent racers back. It's a complete gut punch on the day, for sure, and I don't mean to minimize that. But it also keeps things exciting - which is what ultimately pays their salaries.
[Reply]
+ 9
oiko
(1 hours ago)
"I probably will..."
[Reply]
+ 7
metaam
(53 mins ago)
I wonder if that microphone helped Wyn to gauge the reaction of his interviewees?
[Reply]
+ 2
metaam
(44 mins ago)
Doh, just seen pinkbike beat me to it in the summary under the video. I hope I don't get barred.
[Reply]
+ 2
jimoxbox
(43 mins ago)
Not sure but it probably helped relieve some of the pressure of the situation
[Reply]
+ 5
charles0210
(50 mins ago)
WynTV was the only thing salvageable from the men's race.... Mas WynTV!!!
[Reply]
+ 5
Protato
(1 hours ago)
Masters brothers together ahahahahaha
[Reply]
+ 3
endlessblockades
(1 hours ago)
Good antidote to a crappy early early morning of viewing. Jack 'Film' Moir was my favorite interviewee and Rachel was being a bit of a damn good sport.
[Reply]
+ 2
mountaineerofwv
(33 mins ago)
Kinda weird question, but anyone know what brand Wyn's hoodie is? I know it GT branded, but not sure about the manufacturer. Why would I ask? Going to be Wyn for Halloween.
[Reply]
+ 4
e-loop
(1 hours ago)
"Whats your hidden talent?"
*Look of defeat*
[Reply]
+ 3
Karve
(28 mins ago)
Better Wyn - funny but not crass - keep it there.
[Reply]
+ 3
WaterBear
(1 hours ago)
Oh man poor Danny. Hang in there man!
[Reply]
+ 3
weebleswobbles
(1 hours ago)
What does Danny Hart sayto wyn after wyn says 37th or so ?
[Reply]
+ 5
ian1086
(1 hours ago)
Tidy work i think
[Reply]
+ 1
weebleswobbles
(1 hours ago)
@ian1086
: aha thanks
[Reply]
+ 6
cristouf
(1 hours ago)
Loved the "yeah. I probably will" right after that
[Reply]
+ 2
rewob
(28 mins ago)
I learned the only way I'm pronouncing ginger from now on.
[Reply]
+ 3
birdman2447
(1 hours ago)
The BOSS!
[Reply]
+ 2
sam-rodda
(1 hours ago)
mum
[Reply]
+ 1
TallTomT
(33 mins ago)
Haha this is a great one!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Earthmotherfu
(3 mins ago)
Scruffy arsed tramp.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040750
Mobile Version of Website
35 Comments
I know adapting to changing conditions throughout the day is part of the game, but if conditions change that drastically and its an obvious frickin storm front moving in adjust the start time accordingly an hour or two...just sayin.
"......................."
So let's say they had decided to run the pro men first, with the logic being that was the largest field, and therefore they'd then have that whole group racing in conditions that were the same for the whole field. Then hold off for a bit, wait for the rain to fully set in, then race pro women, junior men. You could argue that would have produced a fair outcome - the pro men all would have raced in dry conditions and there'd have been a fair contest. The women and juniors all would have raced in wet conditions, and they'd each have had a fair contest. But you would have had pissed off spectators (missed the event they wanted to see because of the change, etc.), and pissed of sponsors (who don't like pissed off spectators), and you'd have basically told the women and the juniors that they're second class citizens to be pushed around for the benefit of the pro men (in an industry that realizes that growth for the sport is very much tied to increasing women's participation). Not great, right?
Or how about they'd changed the start order, running the top 20 or so qualifiers first, then the rest of the pro men. That way, you'd have likely ended up with the favorites getting their podium spots and ranking points. Probably also a "fair" outcome from that perspective - but seriously shitty for the rest of the pro men, to whom that basically would have said that they're second class citizens, to be pushed around for the benefit of the top dogs. Again, not great.
Frankly, this outcome was not great. At all. But the problem with large events is that it's really hard to move stuff around. Conditions-dependent sports are tough that way - you can't schedule the weather and all that. And then there's the thing where in this field, the top guys have a lot of advantages. You could even argue that sometimes the fact they start last is an advantage - because while tracks usually deteriorate throughout the day, unless that just goes batshit crazy (like it did here - where it's not just corners getting more blown out during the day, but the course basically getting flooded by this monster storm), they probably still make out OK, because they get input from other riders' race runs that may help them with last minute line choices (oh, that secret line I've been taking in practice is not looking so good today; oh, that aggressive line we've been liking has gone to shit and people have crashed on it left and right - need to beware of that; etc.). Sometimes, course conditions improve during the day (tracks drying out after a wet start and such). And sometimes, that just turns around and bites the top guys, hard, as in this case.
The WC tour has 7 races. You can do the points math - it's very unlikely that over the course of a long season, this will really keep the fastest and most consistent racers back. It's a complete gut punch on the day, for sure, and I don't mean to minimize that. But it also keeps things exciting - which is what ultimately pays their salaries.
*Look of defeat*
Post a Comment