WynTV: Lourdes DH World Cup Track Walk

Apr 27, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

The best track walker in the business, Wyn Masters, is back for his alternative take on the Lourdes track and the people around him.

13 Comments

  • + 23
 "It's not wednesday yet, mate".. Wyn is serious about his wheelies.
  • + 17
 "What do you think of the track?"
"What happened to your face?"
  • + 6
 Wynnnnnnnnnnnnning !!!

Haha so much going on, did Sam really smack Wyn ?

Is Eddy the slipperiest gypsy ?

Rach and Wyn are friends again

And as predicted 30" is coming haha !!
  • + 5
 Wyn for the win! EWS and world cup win in one season would be epic
  • + 3
 Trek 29er on the front, 27.5 on the back. The new Session is a Mutley...perfect for those Wacky Racers.
  • + 1
 Well said mate - doubt these youfs know Dick Dastardly unless it's in reruns or remakes tho
  • + 3
 The first video about the track is sadly not claudio's course preview.
  • + 1
 2.30 am and im still waiting... i know that feeling!f
  • + 2
 Lourdey, Lourdey, Wyn we gonna git racin'?
  • + 1
 Hopefully more of these track walk videos to come!
  • + 1
 hahah, wheelie Wednesday!
  • + 1
 Ha! Love it!!!
  • + 1
 That was the best!

