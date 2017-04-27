Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
WynTV: Lourdes DH World Cup Track Walk
Apr 27, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
The best track walker in the business, Wyn Masters, is back for his alternative take on the Lourdes track and the people around him.
Must Read This Week
It's Alive: Santa Cruz Reveals the V10 29er
148546 views
Randoms Round 2 – Sea Otter 2017
84194 views
Another New Standard? Here Comes Boost 20x110
81708 views
Randoms: One More Lap Around North America's Best Bike Expo - Sea Otter 2017
78667 views
Giant's New DH Shoes and the Rebirth of the Anthem 29 - Sea Otter 2017
76382 views
4 of the Coolest DH Bikes at Sea Otter 2017 - Video
75010 views
Do Wheels Need to Cost So Much? – Interview – Sea Otter 2017
72057 views
Day One Bikes and Tech - Sea Otter 2017
62575 views
13 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 23
fat-boyfat
(50 mins ago)
"It's not wednesday yet, mate".. Wyn is serious about his wheelies.
[Reply]
+ 17
e-loop
(50 mins ago)
"What do you think of the track?"
"What happened to your face?"
[Reply]
+ 6
glenno
(44 mins ago)
Wynnnnnnnnnnnnning !!!
Haha so much going on, did Sam really smack Wyn ?
Is Eddy the slipperiest gypsy ?
Rach and Wyn are friends again
And as predicted 30" is coming haha !!
[Reply]
+ 5
jmm337
(50 mins ago)
Wyn for the win! EWS and world cup win in one season would be epic
[Reply]
+ 3
handynzl
(33 mins ago)
Trek 29er on the front, 27.5 on the back. The new Session is a Mutley...perfect for those Wacky Racers.
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(18 mins ago)
Well said mate - doubt these youfs know Dick Dastardly unless it's in reruns or remakes tho
[Reply]
+ 3
NoahWeimann
(51 mins ago)
The first video about the track is sadly not claudio's course preview.
[Reply]
+ 1
TiagoNunes96
(50 mins ago)
2.30 am and im still waiting... i know that feeling!f
[Reply]
+ 2
Bomadics
(50 mins ago)
Lourdey, Lourdey, Wyn we gonna git racin'?
[Reply]
+ 1
femto505
(28 mins ago)
Hopefully more of these track walk videos to come!
[Reply]
+ 1
blast-off
(43 mins ago)
hahah, wheelie Wednesday!
[Reply]
+ 1
Chilla8
(47 mins ago)
Ha! Love it!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Telebikes
(31 mins ago)
That was the best!
[Reply]
