Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Oct 8, 2023
by Wyn Masters  

Well once again Mont Sainte Anne delivered an epic race maybe one of the best to finish off another great season of World Cup Downhill!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH WynTV Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
wynmasters avatar

Member since Dec 21, 2009
44 articles
Report
4 Comments
  • 3 0
 Finn, the pace is there. The ability is there. You were right there for the overall. You just had some bad luck over the year, and that’s racing. Don’t sit inside your head for too long. It’s going to happen for you. Fully expect you to win the overall!
  • 4 0
 Heartbreaking to see Finn being so devastated. Don't worry, you will come back very strong!
  • 2 0
 That gap into the rock garden! He was on such a heater.
  • 5 0
 Why was Kade not allowed to start?





