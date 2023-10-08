Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Wyn TV from Finals at the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
Oct 8, 2023
by
Wyn Masters
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
4 Comments
Well once again Mont Sainte Anne delivered an epic race maybe one of the best to finish off another great season of World Cup Downhill!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
WynTV
Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
wynmasters
Member since Dec 21, 2009
44 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
92132 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
86893 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
81196 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
57022 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
42972 views
Review: Reeb Steezl - US Made & Super Capable
37955 views
Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again
37694 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
35245 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
nsteele
(12 mins ago)
Finn, the pace is there. The ability is there. You were right there for the overall. You just had some bad luck over the year, and that’s racing. Don’t sit inside your head for too long. It’s going to happen for you. Fully expect you to win the overall!
[Reply]
4
0
projan
(35 mins ago)
Heartbreaking to see Finn being so devastated. Don't worry, you will come back very strong!
[Reply]
2
0
Adamrideshisbike
(20 mins ago)
That gap into the rock garden! He was on such a heater.
[Reply]
5
0
trainboy17
(15 mins ago)
Why was Kade not allowed to start?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.051395
Mobile Version of Website