WynTV: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017 Track Walk

Aug 3, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

The longest running DH World Cup round is back, and Mont-Saint-Anne is the racer's favourite. There is some strange re-routing going on at the top and Wyn Masters is looking ahead to the mid track coffee stop.


MENTIONS: @wynmasters


9 Comments

  • + 7
 I bet that microphone attachment is giving him some leverage in the pits.
  • + 3
 I hoped we'd shift away from these jokes
  • + 4
 Breaking news from Wyn here at MSA.
  • + 3
 Whoah buddy, put the brakes on your shitty jokes there.
  • + 1
 Braking news, my friend, braking news... lol
  • + 4
 a better camera and actual editing? i don't like where this is going!

and love that Wyn only asks Moir yes or no questions. YEAH!
  • + 2
 Shoutout to when Minnaar was the first one on the DH circuit to bleach his hair.
  • + 2
 Matching sunglasses with Afro-man.
  • + 1
 The rocks have grown!!

