VIDEOS
WynTV: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017 Track Walk
Aug 3, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
The longest running DH World Cup round is back, and Mont-Saint-Anne is the racer's favourite. There is some strange re-routing going on at the top and Wyn Masters is looking ahead to the mid track coffee stop.
MENTIONS
:
@wynmasters
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 7
metaam
(33 mins ago)
I bet that microphone attachment is giving him some leverage in the pits.
[Reply]
+ 3
Hambo24
(26 mins ago)
I hoped we'd shift away from these jokes
[Reply]
+ 4
Chris0934SF
Plus
(23 mins ago)
Breaking news from Wyn here at MSA.
[Reply]
+ 3
MrMentallo
(18 mins ago)
Whoah buddy, put the brakes on your shitty jokes there.
[Reply]
+ 1
ethan991
(15 mins ago)
Braking news, my friend, braking news...
[Reply]
+ 4
cuban-b
(31 mins ago)
a better camera and actual editing? i don't like where this is going!
and love that Wyn only asks Moir yes or no questions. YEAH!
[Reply]
+ 2
xTwoSnakesx
(22 mins ago)
Shoutout to when Minnaar was the first one on the DH circuit to bleach his hair.
[Reply]
+ 2
Myfianceemademedoit
(25 mins ago)
Matching sunglasses with Afro-man.
[Reply]
+ 1
procoaster
(17 mins ago)
The rocks have grown!!
[Reply]
