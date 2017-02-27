WynTV NZ Champs 2017 - Video

Feb 27, 2017 at 3:18
Feb 27, 2017
by ThePerfectLineTV  
 
WynTV NZ DH Champs 2017

by boardnz
Views: 556    Faves: 1    Comments: 0

Wyn Masters rounds up the locals post race to hear what happened on and off the track at the New Zealand Downhill National Championships.

Wyn TV

MENTIONS: @boardnz / @wynmasters
3 Comments

  • + 2
 It's been too long! #stoked
  • + 1
 Call me crazy, but I look forward to WynTV on racing weekends more than Claudio.
  • + 1
 gotta love wyn tv!! brind g on the world cup! cant wait

