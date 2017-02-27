Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
WynTV NZ Champs 2017 - Video
Feb 27, 2017 at 3:18
Feb 27, 2017
by
ThePerfectLineTV
Follow
Following
WynTV NZ DH Champs 2017
by
boardnz
Views: 556
Faves:
1
Comments: 0
Wyn Masters rounds up the locals post race to hear what happened on and off the track at the New Zealand Downhill National Championships.
MENTIONS:
@boardnz
/
@wynmasters
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
ADGproductions
(58 mins ago)
It's been too long!
#stoked
[Reply]
+ 1
NoDHinKentucky
(2 mins ago)
Call me crazy, but I look forward to WynTV on racing weekends more than Claudio.
[Reply]
+ 1
WECustomizeBikes
(6 mins ago)
gotta love wyn tv!! brind g on the world cup! cant wait
[Reply]
