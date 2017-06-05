VIDEOS

WynTV: Post-Race Interviews - Fort William DH World Cup

Jun 5, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Wyn wanders the pits to find out how the big day went for Greg Minnaar, Tracey Hannah, Loic Bruni, Laurie Greenland, and more.

Must Read This Week
The New Santa Cruz Nomad is Longer and Slacker Than Ever – First Ride
154865 views
Finals Result: Fort William DH World Cup 2017
130440 views
Qualifying Results – Fort William DH World Cup
100342 views
Tech Randoms – Fort William DH World Cup
76426 views
Ibis' New HD4 - Review
68122 views
Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler – Fort William DH World Cup
57759 views
Fort William DH World Cup 2017 Track Walk – Photo Epic
54998 views
Coil Shock or Air Shock? – Tales From the Pits at Fort William
54157 views

2 Comments

  • + 3
 Amazing to see Gwin's incredible desire to win. So pissed after crashing and still getting 3rd! Also, nice to see Bruni keeping his mouth shut and showing some class haha.
  • + 1
 you heard it here first.. the Syndicate performs on and off the track Wink

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025568
Mobile Version of Website