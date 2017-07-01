INTERVIEWS

WynTV: Post Race Interviews - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017

Jul 1, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Wyn catches up with the winners and almost-winners after a spectacular day of World Cup downhill racing.

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Thank f*ck Wyn does all this. Literally if he wasn't going out and doing this for his own shits and giggles we'd get like no damn commentary from the racers. This makes the sport so much more alive, we get to hear the riders chatting it up and gettin the good ol stories to follow like any other sport. Thank you Wyn, and what the f*ck Redbull/UCI this dude walks around and tapes a mic to any object he can find and he's keeping audiences entertained before and after the races...you could do more with those deep pockets. Just saying.
  • + 2
 Almost look forward to these more than the results
  • + 2
 Good old Peaty lobbing ice cubes at Wyn during the Minaarr interview.
  • + 1
 I would like that whip! Jajajaja
  • + 0
 Justin beiber races dh bikes?

