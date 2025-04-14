Powered by Outside

Video: WynTV Sea Otter Classic Dual Slalom 2025

Apr 14, 2025
by Wyn Masters  

I raced the Sea Otter slalom for another year, the unofficial world champs of slalom, and then hit the post-race interviews to see how it all went down!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV Wyn Masters Dual Slalom Sea Otter 2025


Author Info:
wynmasters avatar

Member since Dec 21, 2009
127 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
168255 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
46656 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2025 Red Bull Rampage
46459 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
44484 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44474 views
Revel Bikes Unveils Titanium Full Suspension Prototype
40255 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
33849 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32581 views

11 Comments
  • 150
 Wyn, you're a fucking legend man! You do so much for the sport, you bring so many eyes and new fans.
  • 71
 quick appreesh for tommy zula
  • 20
 TZ is the raddest rider that many don't know about. I'd love to see him transition to more MTB stuff.
  • 20
 This is the only coverage of DS I want
  • 20
 Slalom and Wyn for the win!
  • 10
 I've seen Ryan win a 50 km marathon XC and I've seen him slaughter steep technical climbs. He's being a little modest there.
  • 20
 Good stuff Wyn, excellent job in the slalom.
  • 20
 Dante Silva much respect!! Keeping US Downhill dream alive and kicking
  • 10
 This is the only DS content worth my time.
  • 10
 Chiiiiickennnnn!!!!
  • 11
 Weedtv as always high af dude.







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014307
Mobile Version of Website