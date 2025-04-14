Pinkbike.com
Video: WynTV Sea Otter Classic Dual Slalom 2025
Apr 14, 2025
by
Wyn Masters
I raced the Sea Otter slalom for another year, the unofficial world champs of slalom, and then hit the post-race interviews to see how it all went down!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
Wyn Masters
Dual Slalom
Sea Otter 2025
Author Info:
wynmasters
Member since Dec 21, 2009
127 articles
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
15
0
dunnem8
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 10:53)
Wyn, you're a fucking legend man! You do so much for the sport, you bring so many eyes and new fans.
[Reply]
7
1
tedhitchcock
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:58)
quick appreesh for tommy zula
[Reply]
2
0
jpelaston
(Apr 15, 2025 at 8:12)
TZ is the raddest rider that many don't know about. I'd love to see him transition to more MTB stuff.
[Reply]
2
0
Larkey1
FL
(Apr 14, 2025 at 5:18)
This is the only coverage of DS I want
[Reply]
2
0
bman33
(Apr 14, 2025 at 6:19)
Slalom and Wyn for the win!
[Reply]
1
0
iamamodel
(Apr 14, 2025 at 13:48)
I've seen Ryan win a 50 km marathon XC and I've seen him slaughter steep technical climbs. He's being a little modest there.
[Reply]
2
0
watchtower
(Apr 14, 2025 at 20:17)
Good stuff Wyn, excellent job in the slalom.
[Reply]
2
0
RockyMTrider
(Apr 14, 2025 at 21:06)
Dante Silva much respect!! Keeping US Downhill dream alive and kicking
[Reply]
1
0
Samuel09
(Apr 14, 2025 at 19:28)
This is the only DS content worth my time.
[Reply]
1
0
fg-mtb
(Apr 14, 2025 at 17:53)
Chiiiiickennnnn!!!!
[Reply]
1
1
mokydot
(Apr 14, 2025 at 21:22)
Weedtv as always high af dude.
[Reply]
