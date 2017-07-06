Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
WynTV: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017 Track Walk
Jul 5, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
MENTIONS:
@wynmasters
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
liv-shore
(26 mins ago)
Gee Atherton is not human. Even with the benefits pro athletes like him have with professinal support. This ist just supernatural.
Good to see him back.
[Reply]
+ 4
dudeism
(25 mins ago)
Excited to see Gwin's run.
[Reply]
+ 5
whitebullit
(25 mins ago)
make wyn tv longer!
[Reply]
+ 2
LavenderGooms
(11 mins ago)
The Matt Walker-Peter Sagan bit was quite funny
[Reply]
+ 0
jjalessi
(14 mins ago)
Yeah I've been waiting for a dual crown tail whip during a uci World Cup my whole life!!!! Bring it Aaron!
[Reply]
+ 0
RedBurn
(19 mins ago)
Gwin can tailwhip a dual crown forked bike. Joke aside it would be SO rad if a rider sent a 360 on that final drop
[Reply]
+ 1
Ninjasstolemytv
(19 mins ago)
feeling for peter rn hahaha
[Reply]
+ 2
teamkr
(14 mins ago)
Poor Peter Sagan.
[Reply]
