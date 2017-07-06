VIDEOS

WynTV: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017 Track Walk

Jul 5, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

MENTIONS: @wynmasters


Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter - Giant Bicycles Crankworx Dream Contest
113164 views
Randoms - Eurobike Media Days 2017
77149 views
Finals Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
76232 views
2018 Specialized Epic - First Ride
75981 views
Qualifying Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
62013 views
Cross-Country Tech - Vallnord XC World Cup 2017
46257 views
Hell in the Hills: Enduro World Series Round 5, Millau
40791 views
Spotted: Theo Galy's Prototype Devinci Spartan
39918 views

8 Comments

  • + 6
 Gee Atherton is not human. Even with the benefits pro athletes like him have with professinal support. This ist just supernatural. Big Grin Good to see him back.
  • + 4
 Excited to see Gwin's run.
  • + 5
 make wyn tv longer!
  • + 2
 The Matt Walker-Peter Sagan bit was quite funny
  • + 0
 Yeah I've been waiting for a dual crown tail whip during a uci World Cup my whole life!!!! Bring it Aaron!
  • + 0
 Gwin can tailwhip a dual crown forked bike. Joke aside it would be SO rad if a rider sent a 360 on that final drop Big Grin
  • + 1
 feeling for peter rn hahaha
  • + 2
 Poor Peter Sagan.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023623
Mobile Version of Website