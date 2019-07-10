Pinkbike.com
Video: WynTV Track Walk - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
Jul 10, 2019
by
GT Bicycles
It's been a while since a World Cup circus pulled into Les Gets, so Wyn puts out all the stops to find out what the riders think about this classic French track.
Posted In:
Videos
WynTV
Danny Hart
Rachel Atherton
Wyn Masters
Andorra World Cup Dh 2019
DH Racing
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
sickn3ss
(45 mins ago)
Loris ''Put some gas'' Vergier.
[Reply]
+ 2
Ghostifari
(8 hours ago)
Good stuff as usual Wyn!
[Reply]
+ 1
samhillseyebrows
(26 mins ago)
Blinky - "You're getting old!"
[Reply]
+ 1
rcrdrvr
(2 hours ago)
so fucking good!
[Reply]
