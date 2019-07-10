Video: WynTV Track Walk - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Jul 10, 2019
by GT Bicycles  

It's been a while since a World Cup circus pulled into Les Gets, so Wyn puts out all the stops to find out what the riders think about this classic French track.

Posted In:
Videos WynTV Danny Hart Rachel Atherton Wyn Masters Andorra World Cup Dh 2019 DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
98496 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
78630 views
Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
64243 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
58838 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30
45590 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
43806 views
Results: Timed Training - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
35694 views
Giant's Prototype 29er Downhill Bike - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
35565 views

4 Comments

  • + 1
 Loris ''Put some gas'' Vergier.
  • + 2
 Good stuff as usual Wyn!
  • + 1
 Blinky - "You're getting old!" Big Grin
  • + 1
 so fucking good!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025990
Mobile Version of Website