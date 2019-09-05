Video: WynTV Track Walk - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Sep 5, 2019
by GT Bicycles  

The last round of the season has begun in wild and wonderful West Virginia. Wyn gets on course for track walk to hear what riders think about this pretty gnarly track.

Posted In:
Videos WynTV Wyn Masters Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


8 Comments

  • 2 0
 Can't wait to get there on Friday and see how those top pros tackle this course.It's going to be interesting to say the least.
  • 3 0
 Greg rocking the oakley sponsorship on his face and hanging from his shirt
  • 1 0
 Think i saw a pair in his back pocket and another tucked in his sock.
  • 1 0
 What a brutal crash from Dean Lucas , was literally feet away when he otb'd in les dalles , glad hes ok and in good spirits !
  • 1 0
 I remember seeing the Vid where CG sent that rock step down. That was epic back then, cant wait to see who will send it this weekend.
  • 2 0
 wonder who (almost) protested Minnaar's old G-Cross Honda bike...
  • 2 0
 Yes Greg! Salt & Vinegar McCoys and a coke, a great combo!
  • 1 0
 Lord Bernard Kerr, we invoke you!

