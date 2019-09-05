Pinkbike.com
Video: WynTV Track Walk - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
Sep 5, 2019
by
GT Bicycles
The last round of the season has begun in wild and wonderful West Virginia. Wyn gets on course for track walk to hear what riders think about this pretty gnarly track.
8 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
moutnbiker
(57 mins ago)
Can't wait to get there on Friday and see how those top pros tackle this course.It's going to be interesting to say the least.
[Reply]
3
0
awitt
(1 hours ago)
Greg rocking the oakley sponsorship on his face and hanging from his shirt
[Reply]
1
0
Grosey
(1 mins ago)
Think i saw a pair in his back pocket and another tucked in his sock.
[Reply]
1
0
MtlWoodworker
(57 mins ago)
What a brutal crash from Dean Lucas , was literally feet away when he otb'd in les dalles , glad hes ok and in good spirits !
[Reply]
1
0
moutnbiker
(55 mins ago)
I remember seeing the Vid where CG sent that rock step down. That was epic back then, cant wait to see who will send it this weekend.
[Reply]
2
0
shredddr
(40 mins ago)
wonder who (almost) protested Minnaar's old G-Cross Honda bike...
[Reply]
2
0
ardee
(33 mins ago)
Yes Greg! Salt & Vinegar McCoys and a coke, a great combo!
[Reply]
1
0
Dulaim
(1 hours ago)
Lord Bernard Kerr, we invoke you!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
